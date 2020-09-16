The city of St. Peter is hoping to limit any city property tax increases in 2021 to a minimum.
The City Council Sept. 14 approved a preliminary budget and tax levy for 2021, with the levy at a 3.16% increase (or $102,230) from 2020. Despite the levy increase, staff projects the tax rate would still go down from 51.58 to 51.53, which means, if a property retains the same value in 2021 as 2020, its city property taxes would go down slightly.
The reason the levy could go up, but the tax rate still down in 2021, is because the city’s 2021 tax capacity is expected to increase at a higher rate than the levy. This means the tax dollars are further spread out, lessening the impact on property owners who aren’t seeing changes in valuation.
The tax capacity increase can mostly be attributed to an expected increase in properties across the city, according to Vogel. There has not been significant new development in the city in 2020, specifically commercial development, so that would not be the source of the tax capacity increase.
So while the tax rate will be down for 2021, most individual property values will be higher, meaning an increase in city property taxes is likely for many in 2021, but it should be relatively small in most cases.
The preliminary levy has to be set by the city in September. It is finalized in December. The final levy can be lower, but not higher, than the preliminary.
At a 3.16% levy increase in 2021, a $150,000 property with no change in valuation would see its city taxes go down by 63 cents. For a $250,000 business that doesn’t change in value, taxes would go down $2.13.
However, most properties are likely to see some kind of increase in valuation for 2021, and with that, a slight increase in city property taxes. A $150,000 home that increases in value by 2.5% in 2021 would see a $20.43 increase in city property taxes. A $250,000 business that increases in value by 2.5% would see a $62.29 increase.
According to City Finance Director Sally Vogel, there is always some possibility for change between September and December, but the city doesn’t expect a significant drop in the projected 2021 levy before the end of the year.
“We want to come in with what we think the realistic budget is and set the preliminary levy at that level, so we don’t expect much change between now and December,” she told the council.
City property taxes are one of three in St. Peter. Property owners also pay school district and county taxes; the levies for those are still to be determined.
Budget details
Expenditures in the 2021 budget are projected to increase by about $113,000 in 2021, mostly due to salary and insurance costs. The city’s general fund will actually operate at an about $98,000 loss, covered by reserves, which is not a significant concern, according to Vogel.
She noted that the city’s reserve fund is projected to be sitting at $3.9 million, or 46.5% of the city’s total budget, at the end of 2020. At the end of 2021, that reserve fund will drop to $3.7 million, or 44.4% of the total budget. The city has a goal of having its reserve fund between 35% and 50% of the total budget, so it’s still in a healthy place, according to staff.
One major change to the 2021 budget is the falling off of the Community Center debt, which has now expired after 20 years. The normal $270,000 that has been used to pay off the center’s debt annually, will now be split up — $170,000 back to the Community Center for maintenance and improvements; $100,000 in the Parks and Recreation Fund.
Another decrease in expenses in 2021 is for elections, where staff anticipates spending $15,050 less in a non-general election year. There were two primaries in 2020 with the general election still to come.
Increases in costs for 2021 include street maintenance at about $31,310 higher than 2020, $22,500 for the Fire Department to get new gear and replacement equipment, and funding for a new school resource officer. The city is also spending for $591,000 in the equipment fund, higher than usual, in part because of the new restrooms being built at Community Spirit Park for $200,000; another $40,000 is being used for pickleball courts at Veterans Park.
Local Government Aid (LGA) is projected to increase by $52,973 to a total of $3.23 million in 2021. With the state currently in a projected $4 billion shortfall, this amount could change. The government aid from the state continues to not keep up with rises in inflation and costs for cities.
One project that is not included in the 2021 budget is the new fire station. The city already spent $466,000 from reserves on land purchase and design fees for the new station in 2020, but with no schedule set for construction yet, nothing is budgeted there for 2021.