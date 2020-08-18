With budgets tightening as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota’s local governments are spending millions to make sure their voices are heard at the capital.
The 2019 lobbying services report, recently released by State Auditor Julie Blaha, reveals that local governments lobbying expenditures were increasing even before the pandemic. In 2019, nearly $10 million was spent on lobbying, an increase of 11% over 2018. In total, roughly half of those lobbying expenditures were spent through organizations like the League of Minnesota Cities and the Minnesota-Inter County Association. Those expenditures increased by over $4.5 million in 2019 after dipping from 2017 to 2018.
Locally, the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities was the largest lobbyist for most member cities. Nearly 50 years old, the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization represents more than 100 cities across greater Minnesota.
St. Peter spent just under $20,000 in lobbying through the coalition. Longtime City Administrator Todd Prafke said that the coalition plays an invaluable role in making sure the needs of smaller communities throughout the state don’t get overlooked.
“The coalition is very focused in offering lobbying opportunities on behalf of cities in greater Minnesota,” Prafke said. “They do a great job, really help legislators to understand the data.”
St. Peter had a number of items it might've been lobbying for in 2020, but chief among them would be approval for a proposed sales tax. The city is attempting to build a new fire station and wants to pay for about 70% of the project with a half-cent sales tax. The Legislature must approve the sales tax, before the community can approve it with a referendum. The Legislature has yet to make that approval, with its focus on pandemic-related issues.
St. Peter is still set to continue progress on a new fire station, committed to building it, even if it doesn't eventually secure the sales tax. It has already secured a low-interest loan approval from the United States Department of Agriculture for the $9.4 million project, which can be enacted any time in the next five years and can be paid off for a period up to 40 years.
Regional
The city of Owatonna was the biggest spender on lobbying in the region, with $56,000 of that spending routed through the coalition, with additional lobbying expenditures devoted specifically to expanding Hwy. 14 to four lanes from Owatonna to Dodge Center.
Funding for the long-awaited project was secured in 2018, but a technical glitch in the legislation put the start date in jeopardy. In response to prodding from local officials, legislators corrected that in their 2019 session and a groundbreaking ceremony was held in the fall.
“We find it’s important for those of us in greater Minnesota to have a voice at the Capitol to advocate for our needs,” said Owatonna City Administrator Kris Busse. “Since we have fewer people (in greater Minnesota) our voices can get lost at the capitol.”
In addition to fighting for transportation projects like Hwy. 14, Busse noted that the coalition championed a strong bonding bill across the board and increases to Local Government Aid, though LGA remains below 2002 levels in real dollars throughout most of the state.
The league is more focused on providing networking opportunities and resources, with only about 10% of its expenditures devoted to lobbying. Still, Intergovernmental Relations Representative Daniel Lightfoot said the organization has pushed hard for funding to help cities weather the pandemic.
“I would characterize the last several months as a full court press effort from the League and other organizations to advocate for (additional) resources,” he said. as “Cities are currently experiencing historic revenue losses.”
According to a report from the National League of Cities, cities, towns and villages across the country are likely to suffer a loss of $360 billion in total revenue over the next three years due increased unemployment rates caused by the pandemic. Under the NLC’s analysis, developed with statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau and Congressional Budget Office, a 1% increase in unemployment leads to an average 3% additional budget shortfall for cities.
In Minnesota, the ratio was a slightly smaller 2.8%. However, the state is projected to have an above-average increase in unemployment, though its diverse economy means the impact won’t be felt equitably everywhere.
Under the language of the CARES Act, funds can’t be used to cover lost revenue, but only for unbudgeted expenses. Though the difference might seem small, it’s had a major impact in reducing the flexibility cities have when allocating said funds.
Lightfoot said that the League is working with other organizations to push for increased revenue sources that are as flexible for cities as possible, along with other measures to allow cities to budget as flexibly as possible.
Minnesota counties are also feeling the brunt of the pandemic. According to Rice County Commissioner Galen Malecha, about 75% of the county’s budget is mandated by state and federal law, and dollars from the state are a key part of fulfilling those mandates. Malecha added that much of the remaining portion of the budget is transportation-related. With the county growing and looking to attract new businesses, Malecha said the amount of transportation funding available is “never enough.”
Along with fellow Commissioner Jake Gillen, Malecha serves on the Board of Directors of the Minnesota Inter-County Association, which represents a group of 14 midsized, fast-growing counties at the capitol.
Rice County Administrator Sara Folsted noted that for each of the counties involved, hiring a lobbyist to serve at the capitol might not make fiscal sense. By working together, they can ensure their voices are heard while keeping the expense inflicted on taxpayers down.
“(MICA) helps to ensure that the needs of our people are being met, and it’s being done in an efficient and economical way,” said Folsted. “It’s always been very important, even before the pandemic.”
While Rice County sent more total dollars to the Minnesota Association of Counties, most of its lobbying expenditures were through MICA. This session, MICA advocated for a robust bonding bill and equitable distribution of funding through the CARES Act.
MICA has also long advocated for more funding to help counties provide public safety, social services, and public health programming. During the pandemic, those programs have needed state support more than ever.
“In a lot of ways, counties are on the front line of the pandemic,” said MICA Executive Director Matt Massman. “They need support in resources as well as policy.”