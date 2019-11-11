Police and fire

St. Peter first responders were at the scene of a car fire that qas quickly extinguished at the south end of town on Hwy. 169 Monday. No one was reported to be injured in the incident. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8572.

©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Load comments