spotlight First responders head to car fire in southern St. Peter By CARSON HUGHES chughes@leusuercountynews.com Carson Hughes Author email Nov 11, 2019 St. Peter first responders were at the scene of a car fire that qas quickly extinguished at the south end of town on Hwy. 169 Monday. No one was reported to be injured in the incident. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News) By CARSON HUGHES chughes@leusuercountynews.com Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8572.