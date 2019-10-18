However one feels about the improvement to Hwy. 169 on the south side of St. Peter, they might be feeling the same way when changes are made on the north side 2022.
Minnesota Department of Transportation officials, and the city of St. Peter, have indicated they positively view the structural and aesthetic changes on the southern portion of 169 in town. In 2022, MnDOT aims to improve the highway from Broadway Avenue to Union Street.
According to concepts shared at an open house at the St. Peter Community Center Thursday, Oct. 17, some of the traffic calming and visual features used on much of 169 now could be added to the northern section. MnDOT Project Manager Matt Young explained three concepts the state department is considering.
"We have to do something with the pavement," Young said. "So since we're going in to take care of that, we're also exploring other opportunities with the city. The city has reached out to MnDOT and indentified liking the aesthetics, liking the feel of the southern part of town, so they're looking to see that extended. MnDOT is supportive as well, because it is safer."
The first concept, though, comes with no visible changes. It would consist of a short-term pavement fix to improve road surface and ride quality, but beyond new pavement, no visible difference in the layout of the roadway.
"Concept one basically looks the same as it does today," Young said. "That's the basic fix."
The second concept adds medians, 14 feet wide, which would likely include vegetation and/or trees. The second concept also makes room for dedicated left turn lanes at Skaro and Ramsey Streets on both sides of the road.
"(Concept two) stays within the existing curb lines," Young noted. The road is presently 68 feet wide.
The third concept takes the second concept a step further, Young said, making the medians 18 feet wide. It would again add left turn lanes at Skaro and Ramsey streets, but a "¾ intersection" design at Ramsey, meaning there would be no left turn onto 169 from homes and businesses located there. Shelley Mayo, in attendance at the open house, was most concerned about concept three.
"I live right on 169 on the route, so I'm sandwiched in between all the businesses," she said. "I looked online at the concepts, and I wanted to come in to see what I'm up against. (Concept three) is my least favorite, because I can't go left out of my driveway, and to got right is a hazard, too. (MnDOT has) given me a couple options they can do if they choose that concept."
The point of the medians, beyond adding visual features, is to make way for the left turn lanes and create an overall safer stretch of driving, according to MnDOT.
"Getting all of that left-hand traffic in a turn lane, instead of in a travel lane," Young said. "The majority of crashes that occur on the street are rear-end crashes, as people are turning left from a travel lane and an inattentive driver runs into them from behind. By having the wider medians with the trees and vegetation, it produces a traffic calming effect. It forces you to want to slow down, which helps traffic speed. We have higher than we'd like to see traffic speeds on the current portion."
But while MnDOT and the city have expressed interest in the traffic calming design concepts, no decisions have been made. The open house Oct. 17 was designed to get feedback from residents.
"We're going in without a preferred concept," Young said. "That's why we're here today is to get that feedback to help drive that decision."
Community Development director Russ Wille noted that the project process is "very similar" to the process that led to medians and traffic calming features along the downtown and southern portions of 169 in St. Peter. He also noted that the "mayor and councilors will state their preference at some point."
Regardless of the concept chosen, the project is set to be mostly funded by MnDOT, as Hwy. 169 is owned and maintained by the state. Wille added that "If there is city infrastructure that makes sense for us to go in and maintain and replace, we'll go in and do that, like we did for previous projects. It shouldn't be a large cost to the city."
See more about the project and how to give feedback to MnDOT at www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy169stpeterbroadway-union/concepts.html.