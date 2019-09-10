Rock Bend took advantage of its new surroundings within Minnesota Square Park for a possible record-breaking festival over the weekend.
The new pavilion at the park in the heart of St. Peter — $1.6 million, just over 8,000-foot structure — was completed just in time for the festivities. A new mobile stage was placed in front of the east end of the pavilion, a smaller stage on the north end, and dozens of art booths, merchants and food trucks lined the outside of the festival space.
Organizers believe the general attendance at Rock Bend Folk Festival is about 10,000 to 14,000 people over two days, with the record being 15,000-plus. Though there is no official count system, with the festival being free to attend, leaders think this year might have broken the record, as thousands streamed in both days.
Regardless of attendance numbers, the festival offered one of its most diverse lineups ever with everything from singer songwriters to Eastern European Gypsy music. The festival was closed out Sunday by Lush Country on the main stage.