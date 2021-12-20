Nearly two years since the start of the pandemic, local hospitals are as overwhelmed by new COVID-19 cases as ever — and hospital leaders fear that if more Minnesotans don’t step up to help stop the virus’s spread, the situation is likely to get much worse.
Last week marked a grim milestone, with Minnesota officially surpassing 10,000 COVID-19 deaths. Since the pandemic’s inception, about 980,000 COVID cases have been confirmed in Minnesota, putting the state on pace to reach 1 million confirmed cases around Christmas.
With thousands of new COVID cases reported each day, the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. That’s even though the state hasn’t yet seen a significant influx of confirmed cases of the new Omicron variant, with only a handful yet detected.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that approximately 3% of COVID cases across the country were of the Omicron variant. As it continues to spread, hospitals are likely to become even more overwhelmed with COVID patients.
The situation has become so concerning that executives from nine large Minnesota care providers, including Allina Health and Mayo Clinic, released a joint statement last week warning that their ability to meet the full care needs of their patients has been severely compromised.
“At any time you or a loved one might need our support,” the statement reads. “Heart Attacks. Car Accidents. Cancer. Stroke. Appendicitis. Now, an ominous question looms: will you be able to get care from your local community hospital without delay? Today, that’s uncertain.”
The hospital leaders went on to specifically urge Minnesotans to get their COVID vaccine and booster, if they have not already, wear a mask, socially distance, and to get tested if they feel sick. Currently, about 76% of Minnesotans over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated.
Michael Johnston, who currently serves as President of District One and Owatonna Hospitals, confirmed that care crunch is being felt locally. Johnston said that the hospitals have had to make major adjustments to focus on meeting the needs of COVID-19 patients.
“Our hospitals are filled to capacity, and we are experiencing very long wait times in emergency departments across our system,” Johnston said in a statement. “We are doing everything possible to balance the health care needs of COVID and non-COVID patients by continuing to monitor hospital capacity, delaying surgical procedures as safely as possible and utilizing our in-house programs, like our Home Hospital Care program.”
Mayo Clinic spokesperson Kristy Jacobson noted that, while Mayo’s hospitals have been operating near capacity for months, due to the pandemic, the need for care has become greater in recent weeks. Jacobson took pains to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated.
If more Minnesotans don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19, she expressed concerns that even deadlier variants of the virus could surface. Furthermore, she noted the vaccine has been shown to be particularly effective in preventing severe and life threatening symptoms. Over the last six weeks, the number of unvaccinated patients who have needed ICU care for COVID at Mayo has been five to six times higher than the number of vaccinated patients.
Stephanie Holden, chief experience officer at River's Edge Hospital in St. Peter, said that if you’re concerned about Omicron, the most important step you can do to protect yourself and those around you is to receive your COVID booster shot. Although it includes far more mutations than seen in previous COVID variants and studies have shown it to be far more contagious, Holden noted that research still indicates the booster shot still offers effective protection against Omicron.
In addition to getting your booster shot, Holden emphasized that it’s very important to wear a mask and socially distance in public. She urged the public to get vaccinated against the flu as well, saying River’s Edge has seen a significant number of influenza cases as of late.
“We have seen a lot of people who come in with COVID-type symptoms and think it is COVID, but it ends up being the flu,” she said. “Getting influenza can be just as dangerous as COVID for someone who is immunocompromised.”