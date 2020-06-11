After working with her for decades, former St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services Director Jane Timmerman was surprised to learn, just a few years ago, of fellow city worker Barbara Luker’s passion for writing.
“I am so impressed with her; I really am,” Timmerman said of her former colleague and still friend. “I didn’t realize she was a writer and how much she enjoyed it and how creative she was. It was a whole new side to her, and it was really fun to see.”
Luker, who is a born and raised St. Peter native, part of the St. Peter High School class of 1975, has worked as the city’s executive secretary for 32 years, steadily and efficiently going about her job. But for the past 12 years, much to the surprise of long-time co-workers and even many friends, Luker was going home and writing.
And now, after a few years of encouragement from family and friends, she has self-published her first book, a romance called “Remember You.”
“I’ve always shared with my friends and family, and as I’ve gotten better, I’ve gotten more pressure from them to do this,” Luker said. “My mom is in her 80s, and she really wanted a book in her hand.”
Developing a passion
After finishing high school in St. Peter, Luker left town momentarily when she attended St. Cloud State University, changing her major five times, before ending in business. She soon returned to town to take up her position at the city.
She never thought of herself as a writer exactly, although she’s always been a reader.
“I did enjoy English and classes like that in school. I liked short story kind of assignments, and that kind of stuff, but I was more a reader,” Luker said. “My parents are big on reading. They bought us — we called them upside down books — you read one story, and then you had to flip it over to read the other one.”
Her love of reading continued into adulthood, but romance was never her preferred genre.
“I like Vince Lynn’s Mitch Rapp thrillers,” she said, referencing the Minnesota author. “I’m more the adventure and action kind of reader. I have no idea why I write different.”
It was something of a family secret that inspired Luker to set down her books and write one of her own.
“To start writing actual books did not happen until 2008 actually. My maternal grandmother Lillian Smith, we discovered a box of old writings that she had kept in a box,” Luker said. “No one ever knew she had this hidden secret talent of being a writer.”
She continued, “I don’t know if that triggered me, but I do know that I had this dream over and over again about this story, so in 2008, I just sat and wrote it down and that became my first manuscript. That was called ‘Rehab My Heart’ and I gave it to family and friends as a Christmas present. It was a love story about a doctor who falls in love with this guy over construction, set between Minnesota and New York.”
Sharing with the world
Since her first manuscript in 2008, Luker has now written six novels, but didn’t decide to self-publish any until the fifth. She had taken some of her previous work to publishers and got the “dreaded rejections,” which she described as “always a little heartbreaking.”
So this time around, she took matters into her own hands, self-publishing and posting to sites like Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online outlets. And she already has good news about book No. 6; that one will be published in early 2021 by Melange Books, a Minnesota-based company.
“I have two more in the works, too,” Luker said. “One is on last edit and another I’m 60% done with.”
The book she’s sharing right now, “Remembering You,” centers on a young architect named Paige Cooper, who works in the Twin Cities. She heads to a national conference and meets Jake Baxter, who renovates old homes on the south side of Chicago. Naturally, since it’s a romance, they fall in love. But an accident causes Paige to lose her memories, and the story details her struggle to remember Jake.
Laced throughout the story are details of architecture, including real sites and buildings that inspire Luker. It ties back to her decades of work with the city.
“The architecture element ties back to the tornado in St. Peter. We had a lot of historical buildings that were damaged, and state historical officials came down to help rebuild to historic preservation standards. They helped with financing and advice,” Luker said. “I developed a fondness for the concept of historical accuracy in architecture back then. I do reference her home back in her hometown being destroyed by a tornado, so there are little hints of St. Peter without actually saying it. It ties back to what I’m interested in.”
Timmerman, who is an avid supporter of Luker’s writing, said she enjoyed seeing the development in her friend’s writing in this fifth book.
“I like the characters she comes up with,” Timmerman said. “And in this book, in particular, I like the backgrounds she delved into a little more. For instance, in this case, the woman is an architect, and I looked up some of the places this woman in the book was talking about, so it was fun to see Barbara’s passion for architecture through this character.”
Luker is inspired to keep going by her family and friends like Timmerman. She just has a couple goals for the future.
“I’d like to do it without waking up in the middle night and thinking I need to add this or that to the book,” she said with a laugh. “And I’d like to release a book when it’s not a pandemic.”