The city of St. Peter hopes to continue setting an example in energy efficiency, and it’s next move is to establish a new solar array on city property.
After monitoring 15 city-owned sites, the Public Works Department narrowed it down to three sites: the wastewater plant, the generation plant and the water plant. From there, it was determined that the best option for connectivity and ease of process was the wastewater site.
“We tried to work within our means, and working with (Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency) and with a couple solar providers, we came up with this location. Size wise, we’re looking at a 76 kW site,” Public Works Director Pete Moulton said.
Originally, city staff was considering a scattered plan, where smaller solar arrays would be located at multiple different sites. However, the council instructed staff to hone in on just one location, believing one, larger array would be easier and have more visual impact.
“You weren’t sure if people would want to see them in certain places, and you thought the scattered plan might not be as efficient,” City Administrator Todd Prafke said the council at a March 1 work session. “We want a balance between not adding any costs to the taxpayer while also showing that we are doing these energy efficient projects.”
After determining the site, the city took cost estimates for the project from two solar companies and determined Novel Energy Systems would provide the best deal. NES previously worked on the Gustavus Adolphus College solar project.
According to Moulton, the city and NES are looking at “a linear solar field built along the south road. The energy produced would tie directly into a transformer which would tie directly into the electrical grid for our city. It would be about 19 panels side-by-side. They would be stationery; they wouldn’t pivot.”
In terms of who owns and operates the solar array, Prafke suggested the city allows SMMPA to own, and therefore finance, the project. The city would then be on the hook for annual maintenance costs, but the city wouldn’t have to perform the actual maintenance.
“We are in the energy business, for sure, but we are not in the solar panel maintenance business,” Prafke said. “If we can have the visual of sustainability in your community, and do that without adding cost to the customers and do that with professionals performing the maintenance, we’re really checking a lot of the boxes.”
The council didn’t make any final decisions at the work session March 1, but some councilors expressed their support for the project and indicated an interest in more to come.
“I would see this as a great place to start, but I’m hoping to see more in the future — more focus on solar and adding this to the community,” Councilor Emily Bruflat said. “But this is awesome; this is looking really good.”