In the spring of 2020, as stay-and-home orders were going into effect, Minnesota food shelves were preparing to meet a demand for food that would likely be double or even triple their normal capacity. For Nicollet County, the need to secure free and healthy food for area residents during the economic downturn was no different.
The St. Peter Food Access Network (SPFAN) was well positioned to take the lead on organizing Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) distributions that were being offered by the United States Department of Agriculture. The network is a group of community members, community-based organizations, school members, and local government that meet quarterly to discuss food access needs in the community.
Leah Mahoney, Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) coordinator for Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Waseca counties, facilitates the network meetings and has worked with Second Harvest Heartland to plan food deliveries for area residents in need.
“When Second Harvest Heartland approached the network to organize these events, no one doubted that this was what we needed to do,” said Mahoney. “Fortunately, we had the community connections to get the message out and the network to secure volunteers to make it happen.”
SHIP is a state-based program that was created to support healthier communities across Minnesota by expanding opportunities for active living, healthy eating and tobacco-free living.
From May until December, SPFAN has organized one food distribution every month and has provided fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat to 10,586 children, adults and seniors. The network is planning to have these distributions throughout the winter.
“We saw a little decline in people coming during the early fall, but the demand is going back up again,” said Mahoney.
The next food distribution is scheduled for Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until food runs out) at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds.