As the tree-killing emerald ash borer continues to spread into more and more counties, the city of St. Peter has continued to invest in a management program aimed at protecting the city’s trees before the invasive beetle infiltrates the community.
Earlier this month, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced it would be aiding St. Peter’s efforts to remove and replace weakened trees within the community through a $128,480 grant from the state’s Protecting Forests by Managing Ash for EAB program.
The DNR grant is the first major state award St. Peter’s EAB management program has received in the four years since it launched in 2018. It comes after EAB was officially spotted in Nicollet County in 2021; signs of the insect were discovered in the western portion of the county.
St. Peter’s EAB management program focuses on removing poor quality trees that could be quickly devoured by the green beetle and planting healthier trees that would serve as a buffer to mitigate the damage and spread of the invasive pest.
“One of the general rules of thumb with the emerald ash borer is it attacks the weakest trees first,” said City Administrator Todd Prafke. “If you can get rid of or mitigate the number of weak trees within your ecosystem or the city’s urban forest, we can reduce the potential that emerald ash borer will gather in large numbers within the city.”
For each ash tree that’s removed by the city, two more trees less susceptible to EAB will be planted in its stead. Over the next five years, the DNR grant will help finance citywide removal/stump grinding for 245 ash trees. The city will then plant 490 new non-ash trees in the boulevards.
Prafke said the city has spent between $50,000 and $100,000 each year combatting the emerald ash borer. Those dollars are primarily sourced from the environmental services budget, which collects revenue through utility charges on residents and businesses.
Investment from the DNR won’t slow the city’s own investments into EAB mitigation, said Prafke, but it will help the city speed up the process of removing poor quality ash trees on boulevards and public property. As the EAB proliferates throughout the region, Prafke estimated the city would continue to replace public ash trees over the next five to seven years or beyond.
The current grant from the DNR only finances stump grinding and removal, but Prafke said the city is pursuing another grant from the state focused on planting new trees.
“We’re very fortunate the DNR has those grants available. We had very good upfront planning that assisted us in being eligible for and scoring well on those grant dollars,” said Prafke. “These are competitive grants, that’s why preference is given to organizations that have a good plan.”
At the time of the management plan’s launch, there were over 1,000 ash trees on public boulevards in St. Peter, constituting 22% of all boulevard trees. If St. Peter lost all of its ash trees to EAB, stump grinding and replanting the boulevard trees alone would cost $350,000, according to a 2018 estimate.
The trees are destroyed by serpentine tunnels dug by EAB larvae just below the bark. When the green iridescent beetle lays its eggs, the larvae hatch and chew through the wood, tunneling serpentine galleries into the tree. A tree will typically die within 2-6 years of an emerald ash borer infestation and over 99% of ash trees die when attacked.
While the emerald ash borer has yet to be found in St. Peter, the bug has been sighted in Nicollet County. On Feb. 24, Le Sueur County became the latest of 31 counties across Minnesota to report an EAB infestation.