Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WITH TEMPERATURES BELOW FREEZING, SOME ICY PATCHES ON ROADWAYS ARE POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&