An Auto Restorers Roll-in and Charity Cruise will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds in St. Peter.
Rather than doing a typical car swap, the Restorers Club is aiming to keep people socially distanced, utilizing a car cruise format. Cruise maps will be provided at the gate.
On the Auto Restorers Club Facebook page, a member said, "With COVID-19, it's too hard to keep 6 feet away. Doing this in place to get our cars out. Hope next year will be back to normal."
Free will charitable donations will be accepted at the gate with the majority of the proceeds going to the Nicollet County Fair Association. Many fair food vendors will also be on the grounds all day.
Trophies will be given out at 1 p.m.
Any questions about the our car roll-in & cruise, call Paul at 507-340-3095. Watch the Facebook page for updates: facebook.com/autorestorers.