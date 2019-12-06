Motorists traveling on Highways 169 and 22 in Mankato should expect to experience a change in traffic patterns the week of Dec. 9, as the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be testing and updating the timing of 11 traffic signal systems to reduce motorist delay.
MnDOT traffic engineers have chosen the week of December 9th due to the uptick in traffic from holiday shoppers along Hwy. 22. Given the proximity to shopping centers, they want the newly programmed systems to function well during this higher traffic season as well as the rest of the year.
“Motorists will need to pay closer attention at the signals, as the timing and sequencing may not be what they are used to,” explained Scott Thompson, District Traffic Engineer.
When making a left turn at certain intersections, drivers may find that the green left turn arrow appears at a different time in the cycle. The times of day when the flashing yellow arrow is used will also be updated to best fit the traffic volumes throughout the day.
These traffic signal timing updates are part of a larger effort to reduce delays for motorists like what took place this past summer on Hwy. 169 in St. Peter. When the adjustments are finalized, MnDOT said, motorists will benefit from reduced delays, stops, fuel usage, emissions, and wear and tear on their vehicles.
Nationally, according to MnDOT, updating traffic signal timing has been shown to reduce traffic delay by 15-40 percent, reduce travel times by up to 25 percent, and has a benefit to cost ratio that can exceed 50:1. MnDOT said similar results were also realized from the St. Peter signal retiming effort.