St. Peter will be sweltering with the blues June 12.
After cancellation in 2020, plus an improvised setup in 2019, organizers are excited for 2021 Blues Fest at Minnesota Square Park under the new pavilion. On June 12, the St. Peter Ambassadors host Blues Fest, a free annual music festival that offers booths by local artisans, sells concessions and beer, and, of course, features blues music.
After a year of no major community events, this is the first annual one to return.
“After taking the year off for COVID last summer, we’re really excited to provide music and an event for the community to get out and provide a bit of normalcy,” said Dave Detlefsen, Ambassador and Blues Fest co-organizer.
Fellow Ambassador and co-organizer John Mayer added, “It’s getting together in a special town, and I think it’s a special thing that people in the community put these events on for the community.”
According to Mayer, Blues Fest, in its 13th year, is really a replica of Rockbend Folk Festival, another music event at Minnesota Square Park, which takes places annually in September and will this year present its 30th edition (on its 31st year). But the difference between the two festivals is in their names: blues and rock.
The 2021 edition of Blues Fest, which starts at 12 and runs until 9:30 p.m., features some new and some familiar artists. The headliner falls in the latter category. Shannon Curfman, lead guitarist for Kid Rock and opener for a number of major acts over the years, returns to Blues Fest after previously headlining in 2013.
“Shannon is really, really good; her band is awesome,” Mayer said. “Needless to say, she can play a lot of southern style rock. But this blues band is her side project. We had her before, and she was playing on stage with five guys and they were all just mesmerized looking at her. She brings a lot of energy. She does it all; sings and plays.”
Before Shannon takes the stage at 7:30, Reverend Raven and the Chain Smoking Altar Boys will hit the stage at 5 p.m. This group, who offers traditional blues “with a dose of passion,” has also played at previous Blues Fests, and they’ve been a popular act.
“Reverend Raven has plated here a couple times,” Mayer said, “and every time he does, everyone is just excited to see him.”
Earlier in the afternoon, starting at 2:30, Doktu Rhute Muuzic will perform. In the industry for over 50 years, Doktu, formerly known as Roy Hytower, brings an old-school Chicago style to the stage. He is brand new to Blues Fest.
The festival kicks off at noon with local acts.
The weather forecast indicated another scorcher this weekend, but there is plenty of shade under the trees at Minnesota Square Park, and organizers hope the drinks, food and music will be worth the sweat.
“Grab a blanket or a lawn chair, come on down, grab some shade and listen to good music,” Detlefsen said.
“And the key thing to remember, here,” Mayer added, “is it’s free.”