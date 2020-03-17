Hwy 14 Four-lane Funding

Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, spoke at a February press conference at the Nicollet Fire Department hall, where he was joined by Gov. Tim Walz and other legislators, announcing a funding plan for Hwy. 14. He sponsored legislation in the House that will allow the plan to happen. Sen. Nick Frentz sponsored mirroring legislation in the Senate. (Herald file photo)

Early this morning, legislation that will open up a path to funding a four-lane expansion of Hwy. 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm passed through both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature. Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL–St. Peter, House author of the bill, released the following statement:

“Our state is currently going through some uncertain and challenging times, but it’s important that we continue to do work that ensures critical projects like Hwy. 14 are addressed in the near future. Our community, especially the families of those who have lost loved ones, should know that years of determined advocacy are producing results for one of the deadliest stretches of road in the state. I’ll continue to work closely with Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Transportation as we move to this next stage of finally expanding the highway.”

The legislation, introduced in partnership with Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL – North Mankato, would allow the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to apply for a $36 million federal Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loan for Hwy. 14, administered through the Rural Project Initiative and Build America Bureau of the United States Department of Transportation.

The legislation now awaits Gov. Walz’s signature.

MnDOT intends to use a federal loan for $39 million as the foundation in paying for the estimated $92.7 million project to expand Hwy. 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm to four lanes. The federal loan would pay for about 49% of project cost; Nicollet County has committed to a contribution of $3.5 million.

MnDOT is committed to using transportation funds to pay for the remainder of the cost, which will depend on whether the state secures a separate federal grant, which could provide up to $50 million in funding. If the federal grant comes through, MnDOT may reduce or rescind the loan.

