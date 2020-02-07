Minnesota will use a primary voting system for the presidential race in March, but caucuses will still take place to help determine statewide party platforms, party delegates, and Minnesota Legislature candidates.
Nicollet County Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) and Republican members will gather on Tuesday, Feb. 25 to learn about this year's candidates, debate resolutions for party platforms, elect new precinct chairs, and select delegates for the upcoming conventions.
The Precinct Caucus locations for the Nicollet County DFL are: Monroe School, 441 Monroe Ave., North Mankato; Dakota Meadows Middle School, 1900 Howard Dr., North Mankato; St. Peter Senior High Schook, 2121 W. Broadway, St. Peter; Lafayette Township Hall, Hwy. 15 and Hwy. 5, Klossner. Contact Herb Kroon, Kroonherbert@gmail.com, 507-351-3924, if you have any questions.
The Precinct Caucus locations for the Nicollet County GOP are: St. Peter Middle School, 100 Lincoln Dr., St. Peter; Holy Rosary Catholic, 525 Grant Ave., North Mankato; and Courtland Community Center, 300 Railroad St., Courtland. Contact the Nicollet County Republicans on Facebook with any questions.
Registration is at 6:30 p.m. for the DFL caucus; a specific time has not yet been scheduled for the Republican caucus.
If you don't know your precinct or where to caucus, go to caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us.