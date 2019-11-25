The St. Peter High School Marching Band gets the opportunity to perform at this year’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl college football game in Memphis, Tennessee, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The game will feature teams from the Southeastern (SEC) and Big 12 conferences, with kickoff slated for 2:45 p.m.
The band will depart from St. Peter during the evening of Friday, Dec. 27, and will be one of eight high school bands that will perform at halftime of bowl as backup music for Scott McCreery, a rising country music star, on the medley of “In Between” and "Feelin’ It.”
“We are holding one mass band rehearsal at the stadium. Otherwise, it is up to us to memorize or music & flag routines,” SPHS Marching Band Director Dave Haugh said. “We also will be marching on our own in a parade on Beale Street. We will be returning on Jan. 1, and we will have about 45 students and adults going.”
In the group's free time, it will tour Graceland, as well as the National Civil Rights Museum — the latter of which was once the Lorraine Motel — where Martin Luther King was assassinated, as well as some group dinners and a rodeo with the other bands.
This will mark the third time the SPHS Marching Band has performed at a college football bowl game under Haugh’s direction. Previously, the Saints marched during halftime at the Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando, Florida in 2013, and at the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California in 2009.