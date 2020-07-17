As the Minnesota House of Representatives debates a $1.3 billion bonding bill to fund infrastructure projects statewide, the city of Henderson has become a focus of local state legislators and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
On Thursday, June 16, Walz was joined by Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen (R-Glencoe), Sen. Scott Newman (R-Hutchinson) and state, county and local officials for a press conference by Hwy. 93 outside Henderson to announce their intent to allocate $25 million in the bonding bill to lift the roadway. Those dollars would be used to raise the grade of Hwy. 93 between Henderson and Hwy. 169 by 8 feet to prevent flooding.
“The goal is keeping the road above the flood zone,” said Minnesota Department of Transportation District Engineer Greg Ous. “If we have an 8 foot grade raise and we still have flooding, then we have a lot of problems.
Flooding has been a major problem for both Hwy. 93 and the city of Henderson. Rush River has flooded Hwy. 93 more than 15 times since 2001 and eight times from 2018 onwards. There have been many instances in recent years , where all three of the primary entrances to Henderson — Hwy. 93, Hwy. 19 and County Road 6 — have been closed due to flooding.
These events have had significant costs for Henderson businesses, schools and public safety. A study by MNDOT found that traffic-related costs amounted to $93,000 a day in Henderson due to flooding events.
“I think the actual pain is higher, but that’s what we have in quantifiable numbers,” said Henderson Mayor Paul Menne.
Hwy. 93 is an important road which connects the community of Henderson to Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School. In 2019, flooding on Hwy. 93 required Le Sueur-Henderson to shorten the school day by an hour for 62 days in order to accommodate Henderson students’ extended commute. Leaders have also identified the flooding as a safety risk which can extend the time it takes police, fire and ambulances to reach their destinations.
Floods have become so frequent in recent years that Henderson has begun celebrating Flood Fest, a tongue-in-cheek festival to lift up the community during flood season. Henderson officials even created a public display for Walz and state legislators showing how many floods Hwy. 93 has experienced.
“This is a case where the taxpayers of Henderson and this road has put you at an incredible disadvantage,” said Walz. “It’s a huge disruption, it puts you economically at risk and so the commitment to getting this right has been advocated by the mayor from the beginning.”
Bill in negotiation
While Gov. Walz and state legislators expressed optimism that they would reach a compromise on the bonding bill, it is far from a certainty. Efforts to reach a compromise on the bonding bill have failed twice this year — at the end of the regular legislative session in May and the special legislative session in June, but Republican and Democratic officials have both expressed optimism that a compromise can be reached.
“This project is on the five yard line, we just have to punch it into the end zone,” said Rep. Gruenhagen, who represents Henderson and parts of Sibley County in the House and was a supporter of Hwy. 93’s inclusion in the bonding bill.
But the passage of the bonding bill in the House will be contingent on whether or not Walz and House Republicans can reach a compromise on limiting the governor’s emergency powers.
Since mid-March, Walz has used the emergency powers of the governor to address the COVID-19 pandemic, shutting down and instituting operational guidelines on businesses, churches and nonprofits as well as requiring schools to implement distance learning last spring. For months, state Republicans have taken issue with Walz' use of emergency powers and raised concerns over separation of powers in the state government.
“The House position is we would like to see some type of negotiation with the governor to modify his Emergency Powers Act before we provide the votes,” said Gruenhagen. “It sounds like there is progress on this, so I’m hoping we can come to a solution.”
Walz stated that he was willing to negotiate and had around 30 executive orders in mind that he believed could be overseen by the House. However, he also expressed frustration that demands to limit emergency powers were being tied to the bonding bill
“I think there’s a valid point being made about separation of powers in the COVID pandemic,” said Walz. “My concern is tying it to projects like this based on if I will do it, seems to be the wrong leverage point, but that’s the way it is.”
Funding state infrastructure
Henderson won’t be the only community impacted by the bonding bill. Over $700 million in transportation-related funding and $300 million is included in the package — with projects spreading from Duluth to St. Paul. Gov. Walz made the case that the bonding bill would be a needed stimulus to communities in Minnesota as COVID-19 threatens an economic downturn. He added that it was important for the legislature to pass the bill this year because of historically low interest rates on bonds.
“States can’t run deficits, we have to balance our checkbook the same way families have to balance their checkbook and we have to prioritize what projects are put into place,” said Walz. “Just like families, we don’t want to overspend, but one of our tools, just like when you get your house, if you can get interest rates that are really low when you get your mortgage and you can afford to pay your monthly payments, by the time you’re done you have an asset that is worth far more than you paid for it.”
Newman, who represents Henderson in the Senate and acts as Chair of the Senate Transportation Finance Policy Committee expressed support for the bonding bill and Hwy. 93’s inclusion.
“This type of project has to do with public safety, it has to do with the economy, it has to do with the transportation system in the entire state,” said Newman. “And then of course there’s the downtown businesses in Henderson that are failing because of these closures. I really do think that this is a wonderful project.”
Residents raise concerns
The six-year effort to reduce flooding surrounding the city of Henderson has won the support of many Henderson residents, but not all were happy with Hwy. 93’s inclusion in the bill.
Several residents, including Brendan Moore, came to the press conference with complaints that Hwy. 93 was included in the bill, but not Hwy. 19. Moore said that he supported efforts to reduce flooding in Henderson, but he believed that Hwy. 19 was the main concern of city residents and that residents should have more of a say in which road is the recipient of flood mitigation efforts.
“We’re all for having funding included in the bonding bill,” said Moore. “We’re just asking for some flexibility.”
Moore believed that more traffic came into Henderson from Hwy. 19 than Hwy. 93, and even if was cheaper to address 93, he felt that a cost benefit-analysis would show that there was more benefit to addressing flooding on Hwy. 19.
Sibley County Engineer Tim Becker said that both highways saw a similar amount of traffic, around 3,500 vehicles daily, while County Road 6 experienced less traffic.
Rep. Gruenhagen told Moore that he preferred using the bill to lift 19, but that in analyzing all three roads going into Henderson, raising Hwy. 93 was cheaper. Moore encouraged Gruenhagen and MNDOT to revisit their cost-benefit analysis. MNDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said that she would follow up with Moore and that Hwy. 93 being funded through the bonding bill would not prevent Hwy. 19 from receiving state funding in the future.