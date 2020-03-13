Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter announced Friday afternoon that it has suspended all in-person classes and modified the academic calendar. There will be no classes next week as faculty and staff prepare for a temporary transition to online learning.
"Gustavus Adolphus College officials and medical professionals continue to closely monitor the global outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and are preparing for any impacts the virus may have on the health and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff," the college's site states.
Earlier Friday, it was announced that all Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletics Conference games and competitions were cancelled in the 2020 season. It is up to individual schools whether any non-conference contests will take place.
Several universities and colleges across the state and country have made similar moves, as the coronavirus contagion continues to spread.