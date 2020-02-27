Six years in the House will be enough for Rep. Jack Considine Jr.
The DFLer from Mankato announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election to his District 19B seat this year. District 19B makes up the non-Nicollet County half of Senate District 19, which includes St. Peter and Nicollet County in 19A.
“Serving in the Legislature and advocating for the values we all share as Minnesotans has been an incredible honor, but it’s time to move on and enjoy everything else life has to offer,” Considine said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to the community members in the Mankato area who’ve afforded me the chance to do rewarding work supporting students, seniors, working families, people with disabilities, other vulnerable Minnesotans, and those looking for redemption and a second chance at success."
He continued: "These issues are more important than ever, and I plan to remain engaged and vocal about our need to deliver on them, but I won’t be doing it from a committee table or the House Floor. Instead, it will be someone else’s turn to serve, and I look forward to more time being a grandpa.”
Considine, who spent three decades working in corrections, chairs the House Corrections Division. He’s served on the public safety committee throughout his time in St. Paul and also now serves on the capital investment and judiciary divisions.
He served on the House Health and Human Services Finance Committee in 2017-18, and has been a strong advocate for elder caregivers getting paid more.
Considine served on the Mankato City Council for 16 years before becoming a legislator.
He is the 12th House member to announce they are not seeking re-election to the body in 2020.