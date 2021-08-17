A Kasota man was arrested for allegedly selling and possessing methamphetamine.
Larry Wayne Drobnik, 49, received two felony charges of a third degree controlled substance crime for the alleged sale and possession of meth.
According to a criminal complaint, investigators received a confidential tip that Drobnik was selling methamphetamine. Drobnik was on probation for first degree sale of a controlled substance.
Investigators said they arranged a controlled buy with Drobnik where a source entered Drobnik’s house with a recording device and exchanged $220 with Drobnick for 7 grams of methamphetamine in a plastic bag. The source returned the bag to law enforcement, who then weighed the substance at 7.1 grams while testing presumptive positive for methamphetamine.
Drobnik was not arrested until months later. In August, law enforcement placed Drobnik under arrest in his yard. While performing a search, law enforcement said they found a glass smoking pipe and six baggies containing a clear crystalline substance. Each bag tested presumptive positive for meth, according to the criminal complaint, and the contents weighed 22.3 grams.