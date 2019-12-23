Decorating one’s home is with colored lights is a Christmas tradition around the world, but few bring Christmas spirit to their houses quite like St. Peter’s Bob Witty. Decked out with a nativity scene and arch, light-up elves filling stockings and even Santa in a helicopter on the roof, Witty’s Christmas display is impossible to miss.
“We just added things and we’re the kind of people that like to overdo everything,” said Witty. “We don’t like to go halfway anything.”
Witty’s Christmas collection began 40-50 years ago, with just two candles labeled “Noel” that still rest outside his front door. Over the years, Witty added more and more until his yard became an LED-laden winter wonderland. It hasn’t always been easy though; the collection would have been lost to a house fire in 1996 if it wasn’t for the help of the fire department.
“In 96’, we lived up on Seventh Street,” explained Witty. “We went on a vacation. I think the lights were not on anymore, but they were still out in the yard and the house caught on fire and it actually it was a total bust. The firemen came down there and they lifted the hoses over everything and we thought they did a nice job of saving everything they could.”
Now in his 80s, Witty said that putting on the display has become more difficult over the years, but he’s kept at it because of the positive response from the community. It’s common to see people drive by, stop and wave when the see the lights.
“People really like it,” said Witty. “We didn’t do it last year and we got a lot of unhappy people who kept getting after us so we did it again this year.”
With a little bit of help from his great-granddaughter Hazelyn, Witty started putting together this year’s display back in October. Around 350 extension cords were weaved throughout the lawn to brighten up everything from Jesus in his manger to Santa in his sleigh. Witty also zip-tied the lights to keep them in place and replaced 3,000 bulbs with LED lights to ensure the display was even more colorful.
“My favorite part of the lights, they don’t do it every year, but my favorite part this year is the candy canes,” said Hazelyn. “My favorite part of Christmas is spending it with family.”
For Witty, his enthusiasm for Christmas is connected with his devotion to God.
“We’re one of the people who put Christ at the center of Christmas,” said Witty. “That’s the most important part of it.”