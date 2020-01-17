St. Peter High School’s One-Act Play cast and crew have ramped things up recently in preparation for the Section 2AA, Subsection A contest set for Saturday, Jan. 25, at the SPHS Performing Arts Center (PAC).
This year’s production is "Squirrel Girl Goes to College" and is being directed by Jason Toupence and Amanda Blue. The Section 2AA, Subsection A contest begins at 9:10 a.m. and, besides the Saints, other schools competing include Dassel-Cokato, New Ulm, Hutchinson, Marshall, Orono, and New Prague. Because of Section 2AA rules, the schedule of performances is not available to the public.
Prior to the Subsection A contest, SPHS cast and crew will take part in the Big South Conference Festival at the high school PAC on Monday, Jan. 20, as a sort of trial run with six other conference schools also taking part. SPHS will hit the stage at 9:45 a.m.
The Saints group will also stage a free public performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the PAC.
“This year's One Act is a superhero story,” Toupence said. “Marvel's Squirrel Girl has graduated high school and is on her way to Empire State University. Squirrel Girl Goes to College looks at her struggle to be a regular girl that just happens to be a superhero.
“Rehearsals are going well and the cast and crew are doing a great job. As always, our biggest issue is the time crunch. This year's state competition was moved closer a week, so all of the sub-sections and section competitions were also moved closer. Our public performance will be on January 23 in the Performing Arts Center. This year's public performance will also include an additional non-competitive one act play directed by Mr. Deering.”