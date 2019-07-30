Fireworks may shoot up from the ground, but they don't grow in trees.
The popular explosive devices cost money — over $10,000 for a 15-minute show — and require human effort to set up before and clean up after. For the last 40 years, Red Men Club has led organization and finances for the St. Peter Old Fashioned Fourth of July fireworks show.
But starting in 2020, that will no longer be the case.
There are a number of reasons for letting go, according to Red Man Manager Ed Johnson, who has led the process the last 31 years.
"For one thing, I want my Fourth of July back," he said with a laugh. "A lot of people don’t understand we volunteer our time, and it takes just about all day. We’re there from 2 p.m. July Fourth to almost midnight when we get things cleaned up. It’s just hard to find volunteers now that want to give up their whole Fourth of July for fireworks."
Red Men letting go leaves an important void to be filled ahead of the 2020 Old Fashioned Fourth, which happens to be the 50th anniversary of the festival and the same date as an all-school reunion. The St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce isn't wasting any time figuring out how to keep the show in the sky next year and for years to come.
"We have some pretty big shoes to fill," Chamber President Ed Lee said. "We have a task force to work on the future. From the very minute Ed said he is graduating, we got together and said ‘Hey, let’s light the fuse on this firecracker for 2020.’"
Some history
Johnson noted that a lot of people in the community have no idea Red Men Club has been leading the way on the fireworks show the past four decades. The first year was 1980.
"When we started doing the fireworks back in 1980, the racetrack in town was doing the fireworks, and that’s when it closed. It was something the club wanted to do for the city, and no one else was going to do it at that time," Lee said. "The budget for the first show was $400, plus $300 for the insurance."
For several years, the show was launched from Gustavus Adolphus College grounds, taking place after the college's drum and bugle corps concert. But in 1988, it was too dry to shoot them up on campus, so the show was saved for the Nicollet County Fair, and they were shot off at the Fairgrounds.
"It worked so well there that it was decided to remain there," Lee said.
Johnson first led the volunteer efforts that same year. For many years, it was a matter of ordering the "bombs," as Johnson calls them, loading them up and firing them individually. It meant more danger during the show, but easier setup and cleanup before and after.
"We ordered so many 6-inch, 5-inch and 3-inch bombs, and we loaded them and fired them individually," he said. "Each rack we fired from had one 6-inch, one 5-inch, two 4-inch, and three 3-inch fireworks."
Johnson committed himself to the job year after year, with the help of other volunteers, because, well, he wanted to. Even if it would've been nice to leave town on an Independence Day or two.
"To be honest, it was fun," he said. "Who doesn’t like blowing up stuff."
Over time, regulations became stricter and the process more complicated. The Red Men Club started working with RES Pyro, out of Belle Plaine. Johnson had to get certified in firework launching and renew that certification regularly.
"It’s getting to the point where it isn’t fun anymore," Johnson said.
Moving forward
Johnson hoped to give up launching duties in 2019, but unable to find anyone to take over, he gave it one more year. He and the Red Men Board of Directors decided to call it quits, though, now, leaving plenty time for the Chamber to figure out a new plan ahead of 2020.
Lee, at the Chamber, said the first move was to go right back to RES Pyro. The community may not have volunteers to put the show on anymore, but the company can provide a launcher. Lee has been talking to Erv Haman at RES.
"It was like, 'Hey Erv, it's Ed Lee from the St. Peter Chamber, and there is a longstanding tradition for St. Peter, Minnesota to have fireworks on the Fourth of July, and we will continue that tradition, and please help us Erv," Lee explained.
He added, "… it’s asking a lot to ask some volunteers to do the job and give up their Fourth. It makes a lot of sense to ask the company to do that."
Beyond volunteers, though, there is the issue of finances. According to Johnson, the 2019 show cost $12,000 to put on, a standard cost for the last five years or so. Over the last four years, Red Men Club has paid for about half the cost, raising money through charitable gambling nights and pull tabs around town.
Red Men, no longer taking the lead, won't likely provide that large of a share in 2020. Also, the cost may be higher if RES has to send its own employee out to launch the fireworks. Lee said they're figuring out the setup first and then worrying about the finances.
"When we talked to Erv, our message was ‘Let’s work together, and we’ll figure out the finances, the dollars later,'" Lee said.
Lee feels confident the St. Peter community will step up to keep the show going far into the future. The Chamber will likely be looking to businesses for some extra help, and Lee said they're glad to make the calls (though they'll take help if offered).
"We’ve raised support dollars in the past, and we’ll do it again. This community is unbelievably supportive of efforts to enhance quality of life and livability and make the St. Peter area community a wonderful place to live, work and play," he said. "And we’re sure supporters will come out of the woodwork to help us out with this challenge."
After all, an Old Fashioned Fourth of July wouldn't live up to its name without an explosive ending.
"I’ve been at the Fairgrounds for the fireworks every year for I can’t even tell you how many years," Lee said. "It was always a thrill; it’s always been a thrill since I came here in 1995 to be part of the Old Fashioned Fourth of July. To see the excitement in the kids’ faces and the parents. Sometimes there in a pickup truck, sometimes on a blanket. Sometimes they’re just the couple in some lawn chairs and holding hands. The tradition is so important to St. Peter."