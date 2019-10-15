The Leo A. Hoffmann Center, celebrating 40 years in 2019, was first established in November 1979 for children and adolescents in response to a growing need for residential services identified by the Brown, Sibley and Nicollet County Human Services Board.
Initially, this was a county-run program until 1983. Hoffmann Center took on the challenge of re-structuring the program, became a private nonprofit organization to work with adolescent boys, ages 11-17 with emotional and behavioral issues, who have involved in some type of inappropriate sexual behavior.
Over the years, the Leo A. Hoffmann Center grew to its current capacity of 32 beds on 9.5 acres of land in St. Peter. Hoffmann Center is licensed by the Minnesota Department of Health & Human Services, certified by the Department of Corrections and became nationally accredited in 2016 by the Council on Accreditation (COA). In addition to inpatient services, Leo A. Hoffmann Center has two outpatient programs: Hoffmann Counseling Services of St. Peter and Hoffmann Counseling Services of New Ulm. Both sites provide comprehensive mental health services for families, children and adults.
On Thursday, Sept. 26, there was a small celebration to honor the center’s 40th Anniversary. Tom Henderson, recently retired Director from Health & Human Services in Brown County shared that Leo A. Hoffmann was a Brown County Commissioner who was hard working, giving and a compassionate farmer who was on the committee exploring the needs of the counties for residential care for kids. He passed before the residential program opened and Leo A. Hoffmann Center’s name is in recognition of his hard work, values and commitment to helping others. Three members of Leo Hoffmann’s family were also in attendance at the 40th celebration: Jim (Mary) Hoffmann, Ken (Deb) Hoffmann and Darlene Bjerketveldt (Hoffmann).
The anniversary offered an opportunity to reflect on the major milestones of the Leo A. Hoffmann Center and re-brand the Leo A. Hoffmann Center organization. The center’s new logo is a symbol of change and represents a sense of belonging, diversity, and coming together as one agency.