Children usually had to search for Easter eggs, candy and toys by themselves in the annual St. Peter Easter Egg Hunt.
This year, they had them delivered to their homes thanks to Good Samaritan Society Home Care of St. Peter. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Easter egg hunt had to be canceled.
The Good Samaritan team discussed how awesome it would be to deliver treat bags to children’s doorsteps, Community Liaison Donna Nelson said, and the team set out to get it done. A post was put out on Facebook that asked community members to send an email to Nelson at Good Samaritan with the parents' name, phone and address and the ages and names of their children.
They then set out to deliver Easter goodies Saturday morning.
"Due to our small staff, we had to limit it to 300 children in the communities of St. Peter, Kasota and Cleveland," Nelson said. "The response was amazing, and all 300 spots were filled. The sponsors were notified, and they thought it was a wonderful idea."
The Easter Bunny rode by the houses and waved from a distance. Each child received a treat bag with filled eggs, a toy and various coupons. After packing up at St. Peter Community Center, the deliveries took place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Good Samaritan Home Care thought this would be a wonderful way to help with a small bit of normalcy for children in the community during this very uncertain time," Nelson said. "We are excited and very grateful to all of our generous sponsors that donated to this event."
The Annual Easter Egg Hunt has taken place the Saturday before Easter Sunday for more than 30 years. The St. Peter Jaycees started it and ran it for 30 years before folding, due to a lack of volunteers. They had partnered with the Good Samaritan Society four years ago, and Good Samaritan took it over three years ago.
The Easter Egg Hunt usually is held in Minnesota Square Park, but last year, while the park pavilion was reconstructed, it was held at Gorman Park. Sometimes, when weather is bad, the hunt is moved indoors in the Community Center. It's free to all children ages 12 and under.
This year, Good Samaritan considered a postponed hunt at the end of May, but Nelson said that is unlikely to happen.