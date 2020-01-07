The St. Peter Public School District is conducting a search for a new superintendent. The St. Peter School Board is working with the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) to provide guidance and assist with the planning.
The board is seeking input from the community to help in the search for the new superintendent. The information collected will be used to help shape the candidate interview questions. All community members are invited to participate, and there will be two opportunities to provide input.
1. Fill out the online version of the Saint Peter Public Schools Superintendent Search Survey. To complete the online version of the survey, click here. To request a paper copy of the survey, please contact Sarah Janovsky at (507) 934-5703 or sjanovsky@stpeterschools.org.
2. Attend a community listening session scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the High School commons or Thursday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Middle School media center. MSBA search consultants will be on hand to facilitate the listening session.
Community members are encouraged to fill out the survey and/or attend a listening session. The online survey will close at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 24.