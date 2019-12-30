For a few commissioners, a recent vote on whether to continue allowing refugee resettlement in the county was not just a formality, but a time to speak up.
The commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of continuing refugee resettlement in Nicollet County, even after President Donald Trump's executive order, requiring state and local governments to provide written consent, goes in effect June 1, 2020. Commissioner John Luepke was the only vote against, saying he heard from constituents who did not approve. Other commissioners, though, including Jack Kolars and Terry Morrow, were vocal in their approval.
The president's executive order means that states and counties (or county equivalents) have to "provide consent," stating that they're OK with resettlement affiliates within their jurisdictions helping refugees to resettle. If the entity does not provide a consent letter, then it will automatically be recorded that the county is saying “No” to ongoing refugee resettlement, and their change in status would begin in June.
A few hundred refugee families are estimated to be in the area, but those numbers have dwindled, and only a few have entered St. Peter in recent years.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services put forward its own consent letter in December. And with the commissioners vote at the December board meeting, Nicollet County has now also put forward its consent letter.
Commissioners Kolars prepared a statement for the vote.
"Let me first say that I believe we are a welcoming community, and I’m sure many in the audience today and board members have sourced this question (elsewhere)," he said. "There is no disputing the fact there is a strong current of anti-refugee sentiment that runs in the rhetoric of the current occupancy of the White House that seems to be causing, in my view, more discomfort in American is necessary.
He added, "This executive order putting the decision to American’s counties is a sign to further politicize the placement of refugees here in Nicollet County, in the state of Minnesota and across our nation … Here, in Nicollet County, our welcomed refugees and immigrants work in a large dairy operation; they work in our homes; they work in food processing plants to keep the economy going … We need to provide a welcoming hand of support for these new Americans."
Commissioner Morrow agreed with Kolars, but corrected him for using the word "immigrant," as the topic at hand solely refers to refugees.
"This is about people who experience extreme hardship, due to displacement, war, genocide, severe poverty, loss of family," Morrow said. We heard from refugees at a recent work session, and we heard about a two-year process to become a refugee."
Commissioner Luepke was the lone differing voice among the board.
"I am planning on voting against this, because I think the wishes of my constituents are to vote against this," he said. "The other main reason is that over one-third of our Human Services clients are recent immigrants. They're kind of overwhelmed. I'd like to see other counties and states take up more of the duty to do this, and I am disappointed with both President Trump and Governor Walz."
Board Chair Danny Kemp repeated, "for clarity's sake, that everyone should understand a difference between immigrant and refugee status … the individuals that end up under the umbrella of refugee status really have no other place to go. They have no safe place to go."
After the discussion, the board made its vote in favor. It was an important decision, according to Abdi Matan, CEO and President of Horn of Africa Aid and Rehabilitation Action Network in St. Peter. Matan is not directly involved in resettling refugees in the area — there are five primary organizations that do so in Minnesota — but he has worked closely with families trying to complete the process.
"It’s good news that the county accepted it," Matan said.
He was disappointed, though, that states and counties have to put forward the approval in the first place. He thinks the executive order is a misguided attempt to limit refugees allowed in the country, and he feels its counterproductive to what America stands for worldwide.
"It’s a big disaster to the refugees, and it is very inhuman to act like that, because refugees are people with circumstances that forced them to leave their own country. I think it is not right to limit the refugees that can come to America," Matan said. "They are people who are coming to work, to support themselves. They don’t come and just sit and wait. They are people who are active and contribute to this country’s welfare."