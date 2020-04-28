Judging by the reaction so far, the city of St. Peter's COVID-19 Micro Loan Program was sorely needed.
In just a few weeks, the city reported distribution of over $350,000 in emergency micro loans to 40 separate businesses. And now, with more businesses expressing interest in securing the 0% interest, $10,000 maximum loans, the city is expanding the program.
The St. Peter City Council voted unanimously to approve the an expansion of the micro loan program to include birthing centers and medical offices among the eligible businesses. The council vote came after the Economic Development Authority made the recommendation at its April 23 meeting.
Community Development Director Russ Wille noted to the EDA that River Valley Birth Center had requested the expansion, as its business revenues had been curtailed, with a severe cut to pre-birth activities. Wille further noted that he had hurt from at least one dentist in town that the loan could be useful to their business as well.
The EDA agreed that it was right to extend the program.
"I would agree that the purpose of the EDA is to not only bring in new business, but to support existing businesses," authority member James Dunn said. "The birthing center is an amenity that St. Peter offers that other communities don’t. I would be open to expanding the list, if it means keeping businesses afloat in the community."
Needed boost
Among the list of 40 businesses that have already utilized the program are restaurants, bars, retail shops, garden centers, professional service providers, fitness centers and more. A majority of the loans are for the full $10,000 maximum amount, with just a few under $5,000.
Under the developed guidelines, St. Peter businesses are eligible for loans of up to $10,000 offered at 0% interest. Repayment of the loans would be deferred for approximately 12 months and begin in June 2021. When repayment begins, the note would be repaid at a rate of $100 per month, regardless of the loan amount.
To receive the maximum loan of $10,000, the business needs to demonstrate that they have lease, rent or mortgage expenses and monthly utility charges that total at least $2,500 per month. If the eligible expenses do not total at least that amount, the business is eligible for less than the maximum of $10,000.
The program mirrors a similar one from 2009, when the city offered the Construction Mitigation Micro Loan Program, while Hwy. 169 was closed for reconstruction. In a memo to the current EDA and City Council, city staff noted, “In 2009, businesses reported that the assistance was very helpful and allowed them to stay current on their lease and utility payment obligations, which allowed them to keep their doors open to the limited business that was available.”
Diamond Dust Bakery is a recipient through the 2020 program, and owner Cheri Brown said it's had a similar impact as the 2009 loans did for those businesses.
"This loan has been a blessing, because I don’t know how I would’ve continued if I hadn’t had the money as soon as I got it," she said. "The city, within two days, was there, and that’s the reason my doors are open right now."
Brown initially closed her business after the governor's order to shut down dine-in services, but she reopened April 28 with a new plan. Now open Tuesday-Friday 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., she and her team offer curbside and takeout services, shuffling customers quickly in and out of the bakery. What was once a business geared toward customers coming in for a coffee and a pastry is now a business for large to-go orders.
"People aren’t coming in for a sandwich and a cookie; they’re coming in for six sandwiches and six cookies," Brown said. "The coffee sales and pastry sales are not happening, so we kind of switched things around. We’re doing take-and-bake meals. We’re selling cookies, and people are buying those by the dozen and bringing them home."
Making ends meet
Everything is temporary right now, as business owners endure a storm that doesn't have any obvious expiration date. What the micro loan did for a business owner, like Brown, is supplement expenses as the service strategy shifts. She was able to close her doors for a few weeks before reopening with the new plan.
"For me, in the food business, when you place an order with a distributor, you have two weeks to pay for it," she said. "There is no way I could've shut my doors and prepared for this without being able to keep up with those kinds of things. And just thinking about my business and all the money I’ve had to invest just to make these changes — these things weren’t in my budget two months ago."
Brown has also applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan to supplement the costs of keeping employees on while revenues are low, but she hasn't heard back yet. She is also in contact with the Small Business Administration to find extra resources, but that process is also slower.
The city's ability to immediately respond and disperse the funds were crucial to her getting open again.
The future will still come, and Brown admits she has concerns about outstanding debts. In just its fourth year, Diamond Dust is already paying off major loans from the start. But while $10,000 is an addition to the debt, Brown says it's manageable, and with 0% interest and easy payback, she doesn't expect it to hamper her in the future.
In regards to the pandemic as a whole, Brown, like many, is feeling mixed emotions, but ultimately, she's glad precautions are being taken, and she's ready for a steady move toward normalcy.
"I feel different every single day," she said. "But I think the way they’re handling it, it’s good. I think some people are getting almost complacent. Thank goodness we’ve been blessed in this area. I think a slow open will be good."