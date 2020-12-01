A business formerly located in St. Peter is leading an effort to drum up support for current St. Peter businesses.
The St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with The Visual Identity Vault to offer St. Peter Strong shirts and sweatshirts, where up to $15 from each sale flows to a business the buyer designates at time of purchase. The graphic design business was previously located in downtown St. Peter, under the moniker 4 The Team, but closed the store during the pandemic; it still services the St. Peter area and maintains a storefront in Fairmont, where it led a similar project.
The webstore for the St. Peter project is at tvivmn.com/stpstrong, and it’s easy to click the shirt style and color and indicate whether it should be delivered to the buyer’s home or to the Chamber office for pickup.
“They raised close to $10,000 with this program for businesses in Martin County earlier this year,” said Ed Lee, St. Peter Chamber director. “Bringing it to St. Peter is a COVID-safe, fun way for everyone to show pride and support in our business community.”
Lee said he’d love to see everyone posting pictures of themselves, family members and workplace teams wearing the shirts.
“Obviously, local businesses have suffered financially since the pandemic began,” Lee said. “The St. Peter Strong program is a way to give them a little boost, both with real dollars and morale.”
Owner of The Visual Identity Vault Jay Doyscher explained "When customers order, they can select for each item ordered where they want their donation to go. So, for example, a family of five orders a t-shirt for everyone, then can select up to five different businesses to donate their monetary proceeds to. We will either deliver the orders to the Chamber office before Christmas, or people can have them shipped directly for an additional flat rate."
The cost for the apparel ranges from $20 to $40, while $10 for every t-shirt and $15 for every hoodie sold will be donated to the business that the customer selects.
Shirts are available to local residents, former residents or anybody anywhere wanting to get on board with the Saint Peter Strong movement. Anyone with questions about the Saint Peter Strong program can contact Ed Lee at the Chamber, 507-934-3400, or Jay Doyscher at 4 The Team, 507-238-9793 (office) and 507-399-1120 (mobile).