In 1934, reports of a mysterious ailment afflicting St. Paul housewife Martha Nasch sent shockwaves through the Midwest. Headlines in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, and even TIME Magazine told the story of a woman claiming to have never eaten or drunk anything in the past seven years. When she first consulted with a physician in 1927, she was committed in the St. Peter State Hospital for the Insane for the next seven years.
Almost a century after Nasch’s commitment and eventual death, her granddaughter Jodi Nasch Decker and great-granddaughter and author Janelle Molony were determined to uncover the real truth behind Nasch’s condition. After digging through historical records and Nasch’s own poetry, the mother-daughter duo have come to believe that Nasch was not only sane, but may have never been mentally ill in the first place.
Nasch’s story is the subject of a new book titled "Poems from the Asylum," an anthology of poetry written by Nasch over four years during her commitment at the St. Peter State Hospital. The poems were edited and arranged by Molony and an introduction was written by Decker.
Writings from the past
Nasch’s son and Decker’s father Ralph Nasch was apprehensive to talk about his mother’s history, but after his death in 2019, Decker and daughter Molony discovered a trove of files and scrapbooks, including Nasch’s poetry journal from the asylum.
What they found quickly upended the stereotypical notion of a patient-inmate scrawling nonsensical ravings. There was a craftsmanship behind Nasch’s poetry. Her voice grew more articulate and embraced more complex rhyme schemes, as she honed her writing for years. Molony even submitted several poems to poetry contests, earning Nasch a posthumous 2021 Woodticks Award of Merit from the League of Minnesota Poets.
“It’s very intellectual; it’s spiritual and really well put together,” said Molony. “I appreciated finding evidence — because I believe she was never mentally ill in the first place — of this beautiful artist being trapped behind bars.”
A frequent focus of Nasch’s poetry was her son Ralph. While committed at the state hospital, she missed years of her son's life between the ages of 6 and 12. She only had the chance to see him on occasional visits and used her poetry to keep Ralph’s face fresh in her mind.
“As much as my grandfather had, in a sense, written her off, she obsessed over trying to remember the color of his eyes, trying to remember little hands holding a yellow flower,” said Molony. “She really tried to continue to keep the sound of his voice alive in this poetic form.”
Those lost years, combined with the intense stigma of mental illness at the time, opened a rift between mother and son. At times, it appeared that Nasch was unresponsive to her husband Louis Jr. and Ralph. During one of their visits, Ralph took a family photo and captioned it, “I showed my mom my schoolbooks, and she didn’t even want to look at them.”
“Even in the very smallest little captions you can just hear this little boy’s heart,” said Decker. “It made me feel as much as Louis Jr. was having his son see his mother, he was not seeing the best version of his mother at that time.”
Inside the institution
Nasch’s poetry also revealed accounts of alleged horrific conditions within the St. Peter State Hospital. Her writings include descriptions of abuse, torture and force feeding. Decker and Molony consider these poems to be actual eyewitness testimony of practices in the hospital at the time.
“We did have someone from the [St. Peter State Hospital] Museum preview all of the content from the book prior to being published,” said Molony. “And on those notes of horrific details, they could not counter them. They could not say with any authority they were not blowing this out of proportion.”
Nasch not only documented her own observations, but wrote several poems for other patients in the institution. Nasch writes about a patient whose husband died two years prior, begging to be let out of the asylum to take care of her three children. But because her husband was dead, there was no male kin to advocate for the woman’s release.
“A casual reader might say all these statements are the rantings of a mentally ill woman, but we can back up people she wrote about, times, event,” said Decker. “Even though it was in poetic form, Martha was a documentarian of what happened in that institution.”
Among official documentation obtained from the Minnesota Historical Society was a card noting that Nasch escaped from the St. Peter State Hospital twice but returned voluntarily each time.
A mysterious condition
Nasch was finally released from the institution in 1934 six months prior to her scheduled release date, but her prognosis remains a mystery to this day. Nasch wasn’t formally considered cured, but from contextual research, Decker and Molony believe she may have been released due to overcrowding of psychiatric facilities.
Based on their research, Nasch’s descendants believe she may have suffered from damage to a facial nerve resulting from an operation in 1927. If her tongue was compressed during tracheal intubation, it could have left her with partial paralysis in the tongue and jaw making her unable to taste and swallow food.
They added that Nasch’s claims weren’t as far-fetched as the reports that she never ate or drank in the last seven years. After comparing stories between 90 different publications, Molony said her words were sensationalized and qualifying statements supporting that she did eat and drink at times were left out.
“In most of her statements, there’s always a disclaimer,” said Molony. “In some of them, it’s ‘Oh, I didn’t sleep like other people do,’ or ‘I couldn’t eat like other people can,’ or ‘I can’t eat anything except sweets and salts.’ Way back in 1927, it would have been random and bogus to hear 'I can’t taste food and I can’t swallow it.'”
Whether or not Nasch truly did believe she hadn't eaten or drank in seven years, Molony and Decker said her statements weren't enough to support a diagnosis of insanity.
While Molony never had the opportunity to meet Nasch, Decker knew her grandmother when she was alive. Reading her poetry and researching her life changed her perspective.
“I did fall under the hypnotic spell of my mentally ill grandmother in an insane asylum, and then, the more we dug and did research into her poetry, I became much more empathetic,” said Nasch. “This is a strong woman; she’s resilient; she’s a fighter; and I came out the other end, thinking, ‘I admire her.’”