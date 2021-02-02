River’s Edge Hospital will welcome four finalist candidates to interview in person for its open CEO position. One candidate is a current department head and the interim CEO at the hospital, while the other three are from outside the organization.
The candidates will be in St. Peter on Monday, Feb. 8 and will begin interviews with the River's Edge executive team, Hospital Commission members and City Council members.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, a community meet and greet will not be held at the hospital. In order for the community to get a chance to see and hear from the candidates, videotaped interviews with the candidates will be posted on the River’s Edge Hospital website at REHC.org and the River’s Edge Hospital Facebook page. Those videos will be available by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Following the interviews, there will be a joint meeting of the Hospital Commission and City Council to review the candidates and make a selection. The commission and candidate will then enter into contract negotiations, and the candidate will be confirmed on Feb. 24 at the Hospital Commission meeting.
River's Edge is using mostly the same process that was used in hiring Joe Stratton in May 2020. That proved to be an ill fit for the hospital, and Stratton was released from his contract six months later.
Staff leadership and the board did take time to reevaluate the hiring process, but the group ultimately decided that it still can work. Chief Experience Officer Stephanie Holden noted that the process was used to hire the CEO before Stratton, George Rohrich, who led one of the most successful periods in the hospital’s history.
“It’s been a process that worked for us in the past. It allows us to be very thorough,” Holden said.
The candidates, listed alphabetically by last name, include:
Andy Lankowicz
Andy Lankowicz has served as the President, CHI of St. Alexius Health Devils Lake Hospital since April 2015. During that time, the hospital has been designated by the Chartis Center for Rural Health as a Top 100 critical access hospital in 2016, 2018, and 2020, which puts the hospital in top 7% of all critical access hospitals in the country.
Devils Lake Hospital is also rated by the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) as a 4-star hospital. Andy retired from the United States Army after 26 years of active service, culminating as the Chief Operating Officer for the West Point Health Service Area and Keller Army Community Hospital, United States Military Academy, West Point, New York. In 2006, Andy deployed for a 15-month combat tour in Iraq as the deputy commander for the 28th Combat Support Hospital, where he was awarded a Bronze Star for meritorious service. His other assignments took him to Korea, Germany, Bosnia, Texas, California, and Virginia.
Early in his military career, Andy was a medical evacuation officer flying the UH-1 and UH-60 helicopters and the Beech King Air fixed wing evacuation platforms. Andy holds a certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration as a multi-engine commercial rotary and fixed wing instrument rated pilot.
He received his bachelor of arts in government from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York; master of business administration from Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, and master of healthcare administration from Baylor University in Waco, TX. Andy is board certified in health care management and a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He is married to Anita (Eftefield) Lankowicz, an Army Nurse Corps veteran who is formerly from Edelstein, Illinois.
Shelby Medina
Shelby Medina has over 20 years of leadership experience in the health care industry. As a seasoned professional, she has partnered with both large and small health care organizations focusing on brand growth, maximizing operational excellence and delivering financial performance.
She describes herself as "driven by my passion for rural medicine, and I am committed to ensuring that rural communities have access to patient-centered, high quality care."
She holds an master of business administration from the University of Phoenix, and is currently working on obtaining her executive juris doctorate from Purdue Global.
Paula Meskan
Paula Meskan has a 12-year tenure with River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic, where she has developed and maintained partnerships with outside health care agencies to develop specialty service line coverage.
She leads efforts to achieve and maintain regulatory requirements, including DNV-GL Orthopaedic Center of Excellence certification. She has led the development, implementation and continuous improvement of care delivery models and services. Most recently, she has led the Emergency Management activities for River’s Edge during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has also served as the interim CEO during the most recent vacancy.
Having lived in a rural community for most of her life, Paula understands the importance of providing high-quality healthcare to the residents of the city of Saint Peter and to those in surrounding communities.
Paula received her bachelor of arts in nursing and master of arts in organizational leadership from St. Catherine University. Additionally, she has certificates in ethics and strategic planning. She has 20-plus years of experience in nursing leadership/administration with 10 years of experience at the executive level.
Paula is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), Minnesota Organization of Leaders in Nursing (MOLN), Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) and the American Organization of Nurse Executives (AONE), and holds their certification in Nurse Executive Practice.
Locally, she has coordinated activities to support and promote education and exposure to health care careers for high school and college students, specifically, 11 years partnering with Gustavus Adolphus College J-Term program and the Health Science Academy High Step programs. She serves on the advisory board for Gustavus Adolphus College and Rasmussen College nursing programs. She is a member of the St. Peter Rotary Club.
Charisse Oland
As a passionate advocate for rural health care and a servant leader, "I find my greatest joy in ensuring that patients receive the highest quality of care possible, that colleagues have the benefit of a meaningful work experience, and that compassionate providers thrive and excel in a supportive organization," Charisse Oland said.
Oland's career as CEO encompasses citizens in Midwestern rural communities, including children from rural/remote areas of the state, serving adults with acute rehabilitation needs and critical access hospitals and health systems.
A University of Minnesota Healthcare Administration graduate, Oland served as a preceptor for senior executives aspiring to become CEOs. She obtained her doctorate in leadership from the University of St. Thomas. She also helped develop the nation's first Evidence-based Design Accreditation for health care organizations interested in building better hospitals focused on patient-centered care, and she has consulted with numerous nonprofit and for profit organizations.
She said she actively engages in and contributes back to community organizations. She aspires to bring these experiences and skills in a collaborative manner to rural communities with shared values and aspirations for their residents' health care system.