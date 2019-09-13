Water Main Break

A water main break on Fifth Street caused some chaos in St. Peter Friday mid-day. The St. Peter Public Works Department and Fire Department responded to the scene, fixing the problem. (Philip Weyhe/St. Peter Herald)

