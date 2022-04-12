The city of St. Peter’s annual exhibition for senior citizens is making its long-awaited return after a two-year hiatus.
On April 21, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the St. Peter Department of Recreation and Leisure Services is hosting the 2022 Senior Expo. The event will feature over 50 different vendors including healthcare providers, senior living, banks, civic services and non-profit organizations, giving area seniors the chance to learn about their individual health, housing and financial needs and happenings in the community.
“It’s a day to celebrate our older adults,” said Joey Schugel, Director of Recreation and Leisure Services. “What we’re seeing in demographics in our community and around the state is that demographics are getting older and older as Baby Boomers move to this retirement age and there’s a huge expectation from our older adults to provide services. That’s something we take really strongly.”
The recreation director said this year’s expo was highly anticipated by vendors and community organizations. Groups rapidly petitioned for available slots.
“We’re actually maxed out in spots available,” said Schugel. “We’ve had requests for more but with the amount of space and to make it a good event for everyone, we had to cap it.”
This year’s theme is “Red, White, Blue and You” and features a 3 p.m. presentation by Historical Guest Speaker David Jones on the story of the American flag titled “The United States Flag: Origins, Evolution and Symbolism.” Jones is a St. Peter native, a Gustavus graduate and current Minneapolis resident.
At 1:30 p.m, Minneapolis musician Mike Bustin will be playing in the Senior Center.
Visitors can both pick up new information and drop off their old items. Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting expired and/or unused prescriptions from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. while the St. Peter Lions Club is accepting eyeglasses and hearing aids to be donated to people in need. St. Peter American Legion Post 37 is also offering to take in retired US flags.
Attendees have the chance to win big in a door prize drawing. Visitors may simply complete a drawing slip at the registration table for the opportunity to win two tickets to a University of Minnesota Gopher football game, two tickets to a Minnesota State University Highland Summer Theatre show, two tickets to the Chanhassen Dinner Theater, Kwik Trip and Casey’s gift cards and Dunkin’ Donuts merchandise and coupons.
This year marks the 10th (or 11th) Senior Expo depending on how you count it. The event was canceled in 2020 as a result of the pandemic and brought back as a mini Senior Expo in 2021.
While the expo typically attracts hundreds of patrons, the miniature event included just 12 vendors to accommodate Department of Health guidelines and around 50 pre-registered attendees. It debuted alongside Recreation and Leisure Services Active Aging Week consisting of a fun walk at Community Spirit Park, a field day at Gorman Park, Make and Take Craft Day and a pickleball clinic.
“This is the first year we’re back to the old annual Senior Expo way of doing things,” said Schugel.