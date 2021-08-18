A new, but familiar face will be at the top in Nicollet County.
After interviews Wednesday, Aug. 18, the Board of Commissioners deliberated and ultimately decided to select Mandy Landkamer as the new county administrator. The other finalist was Polk County Administrator Chuck Whiting.
"These were two strong candidates," Board Chair Terry Morrow said. "We were pleased as a group with the candidates brought before us. Both offered strengths and visions for the county. The idea of being dependable, trustworthy, having communication with staff (makes Landkammer stand out). Being there to support residents and visitors and staff is a core function of the Nicollet County administrator position. I think Mandy articulates that commitment, and in the interim position, she has enacted those principles. As she said, she talks the talk and walks the walk on these points."
Landkamer emphasized her familiarity with the county and her interest in helping it to move forward in the direction it is now. She noted that she believes Nicollet County is a progressive (forward thinking) county within the state of Minnesota, and that's a reputation she wants to continue.
Whiting was clear from the top that, at almost 62 years old, he will look to retired in three-to-five years, which may have impacted his chances, but the board did not specify on any particular reasoning, instead voting through a straw poll. The vote was 4-1 in the straw poll, but then all five voted in favor when the motion was made to offer the job to Landkamer.
Landkamer will still need to sign a contract before taking the position.
She currently serves as the interim county administrator and Property and Public Services director for Nicollet County. She has also served as their Environmental Services director and has been employed with Nicollet County for over 13 years.
Prior, she served as a land use specialist/enforcement for Blue Earth County for one year, as the senior planner/deputy zoning ordinance administrator for Nicollet County for six and a half years, and as an assessing clerk for the city of Eden Prairie for nearly one and a half years.
Landkamer holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
During her interview, she said, "I would say that I’m an invested employee; I’m here for the long haul; I have no intention of leaving." She also spoke at length about her leadership over the last decade-plus in the Property and Public Services Department. She used that experience to answer one question about working with someone who disagrees with her and offers resistance.
"In my experience, working in Planning and Property Services, we deal with the facts," she said. "In my situation, it’s laying out the facts, providing them with a timeline of events, what’s happening now and what the potential outcome will be. If you can make a decisions based on facts, there are no questions about how you reached that outcome."
Of course, she will have more than zoning-specific work in her leadership role for the county. One area she admitted minimal experience was in finance and long-range planning.
"As we work with DDA early in the process, we talked about what type of qualities are indispensable and what areas can potential and development be acceptable," Morrow said. "No one is going to check each and every box perfectly. I specifically asked about budgeting, and the response I received was that budgeting is something that you can learn, as long as you know the basics."
He added, "You cannot teach dependability, a commitment to serving the public."
On the other end, an area that she is confident she will push forward is technology.
"We’ve learned a lot in the last year and a half related to how important technology is to our day-to-day work," she said. "We did so much of our communication (in the PPSD) through email. We set up a separate account for people to submit plans. We did some of our site visits over Zoom. It was an opportunity to be pushed as a county and see that ‘Wait, we still can do this, and look, we can do it even faster and more efficient too.’"
She also made a point to mention the work being done locally with more diverse communities, and she highlighted that as an area she wants to see the county continue to pursue and move ahead.