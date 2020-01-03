The United States killed Iran's top military general with an airstrike Thursday, and local political figures are divided on the action. It's believed internationally that the move is likely to ratchet up tensions in the region.
Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Republican representing Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, which includes Nicollet, Le Sueur, Blue Earth, Rice, Steele, Waseca and other southern Minnesota counties, issued a statement Friday, applauding the airstrike and President Donald Trump's decision. He noted that the Irani military general, Qassem Soleimani, was the leader of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, which Hagedorn said is a "known terrorist organization."
“America and the world are safer with the elimination of Qassem Soleimani," he said in the statement. "Soleimani was a known terrorist whose very existence was a threat to U.S. troops and Syrian civilians. I applaud President Trump for his decisiveness and for demonstrating that no attack on Americans will be tolerated, and I thank our courageous military members who carried out this mission swiftly and effectively.”
Dan Feehan, a Democrat who narrowly lost to Hagedorn in the 2018 election and plans to run again in 2020, offered his own statement, countering Hagedorn's stance. Feehan, noting his experience as a veteran in the U.S. military, did not mourn the death of Soleimani, but condemned the "sudden" strike and called for immediate de-escalation.
"In Iraq, I lost friends at the hands of Iranian weaponry and I myself was targeted by Iranian-made weapons," he said. "Qasem Soleimani was responsible for these attacks on American soldiers and perpetrating untold violence against many others. For those reasons, no American should or will mourn his death."
Feehan continued, "Yet, it is because I have seen firsthand the consequences of a reckless war that I am alarmed by our sudden and unilateral escalation that will likely further destabilize the region and potentially lead to greater conflict. My experiences in combat taught me how important it is to pursue diplomacy to prevent endless war. This administration owes the American people — especially our troops serving in Iraq and around the world — a plan to de-escalate conflict and keep our country safe."
The divide between Republican Hagedorn and Democrat Feehan is largely representative of a national divide between political figures.
Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Trump owes a full explanation to Congress and the American people. “The present authorizations for use of military force in no way cover starting a possible new war. This step could bring the most consequential military confrontation in decades,” Blumenthal said.
But Trump allies were quick to praise the action. “To the Iranian government: if you want more, you will get more,” tweeted South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.
The airstrike
The 62-year-old Soleimani was the target of Friday’s U.S. attack, which was conducted by an armed American drone, according to a U.S. official. His vehicle was struck on an access road near the Baghdad airport.
The targeted killing of Soleimani could draw forceful Iranian retaliation against American interests in the region and spiral into a far larger conflict between the U.S. and Iran, endangering U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria and beyond.
The Defense Department said it killed Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” It also accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the U.S.
Iranian state TV carried a statement by Khamenei also calling Soleimani “the international face of resistance.” Khamenei declared three days of public mourning for the general’s death.
Also, an adviser to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani warned President Donald Trump of retaliation from Tehran. “Trump through his gamble has dragged the U.S. into the most dangerous situation in the region,” Hessameddin Ashena wrote on the social media app Telegram. “Whoever put his foot beyond the red line should be ready to face its consequences.”
Iranian state television called Trump’s order to kill Soleimani “the biggest miscalculation by the U.S.” in the years since World War II. “The people of the region will no longer allow Americans to stay,” the network said.
The airport strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, and five others, including the PMF’s airport protocol officer, Mohammed Reda, Iraqi officials said.
Trump was vacationing on his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, but sent out a tweet of an American flag.
The dramatic attack comes at the start of a year in which Trump faces both a Senate trial following his impeachment by the U.S. House and a re-election campaign. It marks a potential turning point in the Middle East and represents a drastic change for American policy toward Iran after months of tensions.
Tehran shot down a U.S. military surveillance drone and seized oil tankers. The U.S. also blames Iran for a series of attacks targeting tankers, as well as a September assault on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry that temporarily halved its production.
The tensions take root in Trump’s decision in May 2018 to withdraw the U.S. from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, struck under his predecessor, Barack Obama.