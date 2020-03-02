St. Peter Public Schools has six candidates to be its next leader.
At its March 2 meeting, The St. Peter School Board approved a list of finalists provided by consultants from the Minnesota School Boards Association. The candidates are all external:
William Gronseth, current superintendent at Duluth Public Schools, Mark Grossklaus, principal at Albert Lea High School, Jonas Beugen, the executive director at Tesfa International School in Colombia Heights, Theodore Ihns, superintendent at Howard-Winnesciek Community Schools in Cresco, Iowa, Michael Neubeck, middle school principal in Mahtomedi, and Jason Mix, principal at Howard Lake Waverly-Winsted High School.
There were 22 completed applications submitted.
After an effective tenure in the district, former Superintendent Paul Peterson moved to Mankato Public Schools. His predecessor in St. Peter, Jeff Olson, stepped in as the interim superintendent for 2019-20, and he, along with MSBA, is leading the process for the board to make a new hire.
“That’s going to be top of the schedule, particularly over the next couple months,” Olson said in early January. “There will be a number of opportunities for staff, community and parents to give input. A big part will be identifying the key skills and attributes the School Board should be looking for."
In December, the board adopted a search timeline and review hiring criteria and search procedures. The position was then posted Dec. 19, and remained open to applicants until Feb. 24. Community listening sessions and a stakeholder online survey, open to district residents, helped the School Board to know what the community is looking for in its next public schools leader.
In early February, the board met to develop interview questions and procedures ahead of interviews with the final candidates.
The first round of interviews is expected to take place March 5 and 6. The interviews will be conducted by the School Board, a community team and a staff team. Each team has a dozen or more questions they'll be asking, including what draws the candidate to the district, what style of leadership does the candidate use, and how does the candidate make decisions.
The second round of interviews is expected March 12, and the board is expected to select the new superintendent following those interviews. On March 13 and 14, special meetings are tentatively scheduled to negotiate a contract with the chosen candidate.
The employee contract would then officially be approved March 16, and the new superintendent would be ready to start July 1 in St. Peter.