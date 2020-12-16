While both the city of St. Peter and Nicollet County aimed to keep any 2021 property tax increase to a relative minimum, neither entity could prevent some type of rise.
At its Dec. 14 meeting, the St. Peter City Council approved a 3.16% ($102,230) increase to the city portion of the property tax levy for 2021. At its Dec. 15 meeting, the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners approved a 2.99% increase to the county portion of the property tax levy for 2021.
Both will result in increases to the individual tax bills for most residents in the city/county, although those increases could be small if there is no change to one's property value. St. Peter Public Schools still needs to certify its levy at its Dec. 21 meeting.
City taxes
The city of St. Peter was initially hoping to see a lower tax rate in 2021 than 2020. That would've meant a property with the same value in 2021 as 2020 would see its city property taxes go down slightly.
However, the city's overall tax capacity for 2021 did not increase as much as initially projected in September. That means the tax dollars are less spread out, increasing the impact on individual property owners.
"The tax capacity went up, but not by as much as the estimate in September," St. Peter Finance Director Sally Vogel said. "I’m assuming when the county went out and evaluated property values, they weren’t as high as the county was originally projecting."
So the tax rate will increase from 51.58 to 51.66. The city projects that a $150,000 property with no change in value for 2021 will see a $1.01 increase to the city portion of its tax bill. If that property saw a 2.3% increase in value, its city taxes would go up $22.13.
For a $250,000 property with no change in value, city property taxes are projected to go up $1.88. If that property sees a 2.3% increase in value, the city property taxes would go up by $37.08.
The city's tax capacity moved from $6.27 million in 2020 to $6.45 million in 2021. There has not been significant new development in St. Peter in 2020, specifically commercial development, so the primary source of any increase in citywide tax capacity would be an increase to property values.
Expenditures in the 2021 budget are projected to increase by about $113,000 in 2021, mostly due to salary and insurance costs. The city’s general fund will actually operate at an about $98,000 loss, covered by reserves, which is not a significant concern, according to Vogel and City Administrator Todd Prafke.
Vogel noted in September that the city’s reserve fund is projected to be sitting at $3.9 million, or 46.5% of the city’s total budget, at the end of 2020. At the end of 2021, that reserve fund will drop to $3.7 million, or 44.4% of the total budget. The city has a goal of having its reserve fund between 35% and 50% of the total budget, so it will still be in a healthy place, according to staff.
Councilor Keri Johnson noted that the Local Government Aid coming from the state of Minnesota might decrease in coming years, as the state deals with a deficit, stemming from COVID-19. Prafke, though, said it was best to address that issue as it comes.
"I feel confident in the reserves you have …" Prafke said. "If there are significant Local Government Aid changes, that’s something that should be brought back to the council."
One major change to the 2021 budget is the falling off of the Community Center debt, which has now expired after 20 years. The normal $270,000 that has been used to pay off the center’s debt annually, will now be split up — $170,000 back to the Community Center for maintenance and improvements; $100,000 in the Parks and Recreation Fund.
Another decrease in expenses in 2021 is for elections, where staff anticipates spending $15,050 less in a non-general election year. There were two primaries and a general election in 2020.
Increases in costs for 2021 include street maintenance at about $31,310 higher than 2020, $22,500 for the Fire Department to get new gear and replacement equipment, and funding for a new school resource officer. The city is also spending for $591,000 in the equipment fund, higher than usual, in part because of the new restrooms being built at Community Spirit Park for $200,000; another $40,000 is being used for pickleball courts at Veterans Park.
One project that is not included in the 2021 budget is the new fire station. The city already spent $466,000 from reserves on land purchase and design fees for the new station in 2020, but with no schedule set for construction yet, nothing is budgeted there for 2021.
County taxes
Nicollet County made no changes to the final levy compared to the preliminary levy set in September.
Driven primarily by salaries and insurance costs, the Board of Commissioners approved a 2.99% increase to the countywide tax levy for 2021, equal to about $690,000 spread across the tax base.
“As a county government, we are heavy in human capital because of all the services we provide,” County Administrator Ryan Krosch said, explaining why wages, employee insurance plans and other personnel items impact the budget so heavily.
Most Nicollet County residents aren’t likely to be cushioned by the county’s overall tax market either. Staff projects that overall taxable market value in the county will decrease in 2021, driven mainly by a 17% drop in the value of agricultural land.
“That’s the largest drop I’ve seen here,” Krosch said. “That causes a significant increase in our tax rate.”
The tax rate is projected to move from 55.63 in 2020 to 58.62 in 2021. And the share of county taxes that residential property owners will be responsible for in 2020 will increase from 51% to 55%.
A residential property that is valued at $150,000 in 2020 and has no change in value in 2021, would see an approximate $38 increase to county taxes. That same property, with a 5% rise in value in 2021, would see an $86 increase to county taxes.
Beyond the wage and insurance cost increases, the county is allocating additional dollars in 2021 in a few areas. Throughout all the departments, the county is hiring three new employees for 2021, which staff expressed to be absolute needs.
The commissioners were comfortable with those additions, feeling they were necessary.
“It seemed like the staff additions were minimal and necessary,” Commissioner Terry Morrow said in September. “The great bulk in this budget is for people. As we look at the great need for public services right now — safety, health, public works — I came away thinking everyone was conservative in their requests. They recognized that, not only does the county have expenses, but the folks in Nicollet County have challenges right now.”
To keep expenses in check, the county chose to eliminate all seal coating projects from the Public Works Department in 2021. Although it might put street maintenance behind, Krosch and Public Works Director Seth Greenwood felt the county is far enough ahead to go without for a year.
“We’re anticipating a reduction in funds from gas taxes, so we eliminated the expenses from seal coating for one year.” Krosch said. “We’ve kept up with seal coating and have converted a lot of roads to concrete over the years, so we’re comfortable with that.”