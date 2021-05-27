A St. Peter man has been accused of impregnating a 15-year-old girl.
Pedro Hernandez Reynoso, 22, was charged with felony third-degree and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for alleged sex with a minor more than four years younger than Reynoso.
According to a police report, Reynoso shared a residence with the victim. The victim was reportedly six months pregnant and Reynoso said they were engaged to be married. Reynoso allegedly admitted to being the father of the baby and having sex with the victim many times at their residence.