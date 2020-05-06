While much work has been slowed down by the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions, construction is considered an essential service, and as a result, Hy-Vee has been able to get started on its St. Peter grocery store construction.
The store is taking the place of the old Shopko Hometown on the north end of town, near Mill Pond. Hy-Vee is renovating the space to meet its needs, and the plans, as of now, according to Public Relations Director Christina Gayman, is for an opening in the second half of 2020.
"Construction is moving forward on schedule," Gayman said.
She also confirmed the new grocery store will include a coffee shop, though she said the corporation will wait until closer to the opening date to specific what coffee shop. Other than that, the plans are unchanged from when the store was originally announced in June 2019. At that time, there was hope that construction could begin in 2019 with an early 2020 opening, but the timeline was pushed back, and construction began in spring 2020.
The grocery store is expected to come with food service, offering lunch and grab-and-go items, like pizza and Chinese food. It will also have a flower shop area, deli and bakery. The footprint will be smaller than the two stores in Mankato, and Hy-Vee Senior Vice President of Communications Tina Potthoff said the company has no immediate plans for expanding the building. The St. Peter Shopko building is about 36,000 square feet; the uptown Mankato store, first opened in 1997, is about 68,500 square feet.
“The footprint will be smaller than what you might see in Mankato or the Twin Cities,” Potthoff said. “A lot of the recent stores have been 6,000 to 30,000 or 40,000 square feet. Our stores are no longer 100 percent large format stores, so we’re looking at making this building our own. Our stores are a mixtures of sizes these days. Our new stores are no longer all 90,000 square feet. We’re exploring different sizes, as we continue to grow.”
Hy-Vee will be leasing, rather than owning the building, a common move for the company.
Shopko announced store closures, including its St. Peter location, in 2018. In early 2019, Hy-Vee announced it would be using part of the old Shopko building in St. Peter for a pharmacy. It had not previously announced plans to bring in the grocery store.