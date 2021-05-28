St. Peter Police have filed an active warrant for a man accused of strangling a victim.
Lonny Gene Lee, 28, of St. Peter, has been charged with five counts, including felony domestic assault by strangulation, felony domestic assault, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and interference with a police officer.
In an interview with police, the victim told an officer that Lee became jealous when they sent him a recorded message with a co-worker. Lee then allegedly came to the victim’s workplace and took them to their apartment during their break.
Lee allegedly accused the victim of flirting with other men and dragged the victim to the bedroom for sex. He then allegedly placed them on the bed, got on top of them and said “You’re mine” before squeezing both hands around their neck. Lee allegedly told the victim to die and prevented them from breathing for three to four seconds.
The victim reported fearing for their life and fought back. In the struggle, the victim reported pulling Lee by the shirt. In response, Lee allegedly ripped the shirt open and wrapped it around their neck. He then allegedly pinned both of the victim’s arms to the bed and pushed his fist into their face.
After the altercation, the victim testified that Lee got up and blamed them for what happened. The victim said they then went to the liquor store with Lee and asked a worker to pull the panic alarm.
Police arrived at the store where the victim told officers that Lee had just been in Scott County Jail for domestic assault and that Lee strangled them earlier that day. Lee turned to leave, according to the complaint, and police told him to stay. Against the officer’s wishes, Lee continued to walk away.
In response, the officer grabbed Lee’s arm, but he reportedly attempted to pull away multiple times. Multiple officers arrived at the scene, but Lee continued to struggle, according to the complaint. Lee was eventually handcuffed, but he refused to go in the squad car. Lee allegedly told the officers he could “take all you guys at once,” and the officers would need to shoot him. Law enforcement stated that out of concern for Lee’s mental health, he was restrained and placed in an ambulance.
Near Lee’s vehicle, police reportedly found a vape pen containing marijuana wax.
The victim reportedly told police that this was not the first time that Lee strangled them. Approximately three days earlier, Lee was arrested for a domestic incident. The victim told police that he became jealous and began to strangle them while they were driving. They stopped the car to get away and the victim attempted to throw themselves into oncoming traffic. Lee allegedly dragged them back to the vehicle and they drove until they were stopped by law enforcement.
Two days before the traffic incident, the victim reported that Lee punched them. The alleged assailant was on top of them and punching a pillow near their head. According to the victim, Lee frequently did this to scare them. Lee allegedly punched the victim’s arm and left a bruise on the bicep area. Lee also reportedly threatened to kill himself if the victim ever left.
According to the victim, Lee has tried to choke them approximately 10 times. Besides the incidents on May 21 and May 16, the victim alleged Lee strangled them on April 12 or 13.
Lee has previously been convicted of felony terroristic threats in Martin County, violation of domestic violence harassment or restraining orders in Watonwan and Blue Earth County, and fifth-degree assault in Watonwan County.