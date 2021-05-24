St. Peter
The St. Peter American Legion Post 37 will host a Memorial Day ceremony, starting 10:30 a.m. May 31 at Minnesota Square Park.
Attendees are invited to line the sidewalk along Minnesota Avenue (Hwy. 169) from Family Fresh to the veterans memorial to watch the William R Witty American Legion Color Guard and the Govenaires march the colors into the park. The ceremony will then take place at the memorial.
Speakers include Father Craig Timmerman from the Church of St. Peter, Early "Sonny" Meyer, a WWII and Korean War Veteran, Rev. Andrew Davis from the Union Presbyterian Church, Mayor Chuck Zieman, Shawn Schloesser, commander of the St. Peter American Legion, and John Borgmeier, winner of the local patriotism essay contest. The St. Peter High School band and the Governaires Drum and Bugle Corps will provide music.
Later, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the American Legion building will served pulled pork sandwiches and sides. The food will be at no charge, but donations are encouraged.
Cleveland
American Legion Post 207 will hold a memorial service at 10 a.m. at Meeker Cemetery.
The event begins with a prelude and a posting of the colors by the Troop 68 Cleveland Boy Scouts and Pack 15 Cub Scouts. State Rep. Brian Pfarr of Le Sueur will deliver the Memorial Day address. The Legion, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion will then lay the wreaths, followed by a salute for the dead by the Legion Color Guard and firing squad.
Le Sueur
The Le Sueur American Legion Post 55 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4297 will host a dedication of WW1 gravestones and a Memorial Day program.
Starting at 8:30 a.m., the posts will dedicate a new WW1 gravestone at Calvary Cemetery with a blessing, rifle volley and taps.
At 9:30, the posts meet for the Memorial Day program at Legion Park. Captain Tyler Sunderman,a n 8.5 year veteran of the Minnesota National Guard and former army platoon leader in Kuwait between 2011-2012, will give the memorial day address.
At 10:45, the other WW1 gravestone will be dedicated at Mound Cemetery.
Le Center
The Le Center American Legion Post 108 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1803 are hosting a Memorial Day Program after the Memorial Day Parade. The parade begins at 10 a.m. the Legion and VFW will gather at the Le Center School gymnasium for a ceremony.
Don Hayden will serves as the master of ceremonies. The ceremony begins with a military escort by the Le Center Honor guard, the national anthem and hoisting of the colors, pledge of allegiance and an invocation by Pastor Allyson Bowman of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
2021 Boys State Representative Dylan Hunt will read off the Gettysburg Address followed by a Memorial Day address from Don Walser. Walser is a retired attorney and former judge advocate of the American Legion Department of Minnesota.
American Legion Post Commander Steve Liebhard and VFW Post Commander Bill Simonetter will read a roll call of the past year deceased veterans. A minute of silent prayer followed by a salute by the Le Center Honor Guard will be held in honor of the deceased veterans.
Members of the community may also visit the local cemeteries where flags, poppies and flowers will have been placed on the graves of veterans by post and Auxiliary members.