A St. Peter man has been charged in Nicollet County District Court with nine counts related to possessing child pornography, all felonies.
Fredy Rodolfo Lux Us, 37, of St. Peter, was discovered by police via a Facebook tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The cyber tip was initiated by Facebook and specified that a Facebook user uploaded a video, which was identified as child pornography, into the user's OneDrive account. Lux Us was identifed as the user, according to the IP address.
A local detective worked with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate further. After confirmed the video tipped to them was child pornography, the investigators executed a search warrant on Jan. 17, 2019 at Lux Us' residence in St. Peter.
Lux Us was at the residence and agreed to speak with the investigators. He gave them two cell phones he owned, according to the complaint, and provided the passcodes. He reportedly told investigators that he sometimes "came across" the child pornography videos when looking for legal pornography. He reportedly admitted to knowing the child pornography videos are illegal.
Due to technological difficulties, the results of the phone extractions were not able to be viewed until July 9, 2020, about a year and a half after the initial search warrant was executed. Multipl photos and videos from the phone depicted Lux Us, according to the complaint, further identifying him as the phone's owner. Additionally, many photos and videos reportedly depicted pornography. Five videos were listed in the complaint as depicting child pornography.
Lux Us' first appearance in court is scheduled for Oct. 13.