TCU Snow Week King and Queen

Tri-City United Snow Week Queen Savannah Squires stands next to Snow Week King Fakourou Tandia. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

After a minor delay to accommodate the icy roads on Tuesday, Tri-City United finally held its coronation ceremony on Wednesday to declare a new Snow Week King and Queen. High school students gathered in the auditorium at 2 p.m. to witness Fakourou Tandia inducted as the 2022 Snow Week King and Savannah Squires crowned the Snow Week Queen. 

Fakourou Tandia

Tri-City United senior Fakourou Tandia receives the Snow King crown. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The King and Queen were selected from a group of 10 Titan seniors that make up the Snow Week court. Other king candidates included Alex Matchinski, Brody Lerfald, Owen Block & Logan Blaschko and the other queen candidates included Haley Wasiloski, Mackenzie Holmbo, Sydney Whiteis and Liz Beth Mendez. 

Savannah Squires

Savannah Squires is crowned Tri-City United Snow Week Queen. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Tri-City United's Snow Week kicked off on Friday, Feb. 18 with a pep rally announcing Snow Court. The Tri-City United school band started and ended the rally with the playing of the school song. 

Snow Week Court

The 2022 Tri-City United Snow Court (left to right): Liz Beth Mendez, Mackenzie Holmbo, Haley Wasilowski, Sydney Whiteis, Savannah Squires, Fakourou Tandia, Owen Block, Brody Lerfald, Logan Blaschko and Alex Matchinski. (Courtesy of Alan Fitterer)

To celebrate Snow Week, the school held a bags tournament during lunch hour on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Snow Week activities during the school day conclude on Friday with the Tri-City United Talent Show. Later that night, from 6 to 9 p.m., TCU is hosting a Fun night for high school students consisting of yard games, video games and board games.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments