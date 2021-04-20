Growing up in the age of social media, young people today might be better than anyone else at organizing quickly and efficiently. This generation has also been exposed to major political issues, especially those of the social variety, at a more rapid rate than those before them.
So when a couple St. Peter High School students caught wind of a statewide walkout protesting racial injustice, the ability and motivation to organize locally was not hard to come by. In just hours, starting from about 10 p.m. Sunday, April 18, sophomore Sophia Grigsby and junior Sky Gassman had used social media to spread the word across the school's population.
And the next day, about 15 hours later at 1 p.m., close to 200 students left the St. Peter High School building, walked in a long line toward Sunrise Drive (over a kilometer down the road), and then headed back for some speeches and chants, before returning to class at about 1:50 p.m. The students, many wearing black and sporting signs related to injustice, were supporting movements like Black Lives Matter and calling for justice in police-involved deaths.
"We saw a lot of other schools across the state doing it, and we thought it would be good to do here, too," said Grigsby, a Black student at SPHS. "It actually turned out better than I thought."
Grigsby and Gassman, a white student, worked together to quickly gather a large number of peers and to lead the walkout.
"A senior sent me an article and asked me to look into it," Gassman said. "I’m usually a little suspicious of school walkouts, because it’s like ‘Are you just using it to get out of class?’ Sophia is really educated, so I sent it to her and asked ‘What do you think about this?’ So we got on the phone and started organizing this last night."
"It was definitely social media (used to spread the word)," Grigsby added. "I made a poster and put it on social media, explaining that it’s about racial justice awareness, and about police brutality, so I just told people to wear black and bring signs."
Gassman then came to school early April 19 to print out flyers, distributing them to students across the school. It worked, as peers in various grade levels joined them outside, spending about 50 minutes outside of class.
Superintendent Bill Gronseth and SPHS Principal Annette Engeldinger said they didn't know about the walkout at the school until that morning. The administration and staff don't have the authority to stop students from walking out, if they choose to do, and in this instance, leaders had no desire to.
"We probably found out about it before nobody," Engeldinger said. "… We just made sure there were enough of us out here to make it safe."
Engeldinger, Gronseth and a few other staff members stood outside the school building, keeping an eye on the students for as far as they could see them. The current COVID rules in Minnesota don't necessarily lay out specific guidelines for impromptu events, like protests, but outside gatherings are allowed, though social distancing is still recommended. Almost all the St. Peter students were wearing masks.
The students spoke their minds at the protest, mostly staying focused on the issues, specifically the trial of Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis officer on trial for the killing of George Floyd, as well as the recent death of Daunte Wright at the hands of an officer in Brooklyn Center.
The school and district leaders, while not voicing agreement or disagreement with the students, expressed pride in their use of their voices.
"I think it’s a great opportunity for them to embrace their First Amendment rights and to speak their concerns, and we totally support them in this," Gronseth said. "We try to be Saints strong, where everyone belongs and voicing our concerns and voicing the fact ‘We all belong, we all have a voice, we all have value’ is an important part of that journey."
Of course, there were many students who chose to exercise their First Amendment rights by not participating, and likely others who chose to stay in class for other reasons. The school leaders indicated they were fine with whatever decision students made, and they weren't going to dole out any unexcused absences or similar consequences to those who chose to attend the one-time walkout.
On a St. Peter Herald Facebook post, noting the walkout took place, some community members commented with support for the students. Others voiced disapproval. One commenter said, "What a complete joke this is and the sensory of the media… heard it turned into a BLM march… show the signs and other biased photos so all can see the real truth! Glad my kids did not participate. So change the title to 'Some SPHS kids.'"
At the end of the walkout, Grigsby and Gassman spoke into a megaphone, doing their best to speak on the issues and draw responses from the crowd. Grigsby went first, prepared with a written speech. She asked the students to say the names of George Floyd, Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo, and the students shouted them back.
"George Floyd matters; Daunte Wright matters' Adam Toledo matters; our voice matters. Thank you," Grigsby concluded to a rousing cheer.
Gassman's speech was improvised. She focused on calling out peers, noting it's OK to pick an argument sometimes but they should know when it's not worth it, too. She indicated that racism is present among students, teachers and the wider community, and they are responsible for speaking against it.
At 1:47 p.m., in honor of Wright, the students held a minute-long moment of silence, interrupted by only a few in the background who disagreed with the protest. At about 1:48 p.m., students were heading back into school, returning to their regular schedules.