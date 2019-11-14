Census 2020 begins April 1, 2020.
In preparation, the St. Peter City Council established a Census 2020 Complete Count Committee for the community and is now seeking applicants. The Complete Count Committee will be tasked with developing and implementing community outreach projects to increase general knowledge about what the census is, how it is undertaken, and why the census is important, not only to Minnesota as a whole, but to St. Peter.
Every uncounted person means $15,320 in federal funding is lost. If just 50 people are missed, St. Peter loses upwards of $750,000 in the next decade. That’s a lot of money.
The committee will be especially focused on outreach to historically undercounted groups, like immigrants and the elderly, both of which make up significant portions of St. Peter’s population.
Residents interested in being considered for appointment to the committee are asked to submit a brief letter of interest to the City Administrator's Office (227 South Front Street) or by email to barbaral@saintpetermn.gov. Applicants should include their name, phone number, email and a brief paragraph or two about their background and their connection to the historically under-counted segments of St. Peter’s population.
Committee members will meet on a monthly basis, beginning on the second Wednesday of each month (Dec. 11 is the first meeting) through March 2020. Meetings will take place at 6:30 p.m., and prospective members will be asked to make a commitment to attend each meeting.
For more information on the committee, contact the City Administrator’s Office at 507-934-0663.