According to the Whole Grains Council, oats have been shown to keep you fuller longer and have high levels of protein and healthy fats. Oats can also help lower bad cholesterol and control blood pressure. Even better, oatmeal is delicious, and can play host to a variety of both sweet and savory toppings. Our Bulk Buyer highlights six awesome oatmeal toppings that you can pick up from the bulk section at the St. Peter Food Co-op:
1. Cinnamon
Did you know that cinnamon is one of the oldest known spices in the world? Organic Korintje is a sweeter cinnamon that most people will be familiar with, while Vietnamese cinnamon is spicier, with a more potent flavor. Both are available at the Co-op! Simmer whole grain oats and cinnamon together and top with a touch of maple syrup for a perfect healthy breakfast bowl.
2. Raisins
Specifically, Organic Thompson Raisins (sweet, tangy, and plump raisins dried naturally using the sun) and Golden Raisins (less sweet, but very flavorful). Raisins are nutrient-dense and minimally processed, packing a powerful punch of flavor and energy in each bite.
3. Craisins
Craisins are dried cranberries—full of vitamin C, fiber, and vitamin E. They’re more tart and less sweet than raisins, but just as good for you!
4. Dried blueberries
It’s no secret that-op shoppers love blueberries! But here’s our little secret: They’re just as good for you dried! Antioxidants, vitamin C, manganese, check, check, check.
5. Sliced almonds
Almonds are actually the seed of a tree! They're a common addition to muesli or oatmeal, with a 1-ounce serving containing as much calcium as 1/4 cup of milk. Opt for sliced almonds for a more varied breakfast bite.
6. Toasted pecans
Toasted = more flavor & more crunch. Opt for these if you like a little texture in your bite.
Pick up a bag of brown sugar, local honey and a few of your favorite toppings, and create your own oatmeal recipe this week!