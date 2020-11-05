Local school districts and veterans organizations are making plans for this year’s Veterans Day, but many are rethinking typical celebrations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. While some organizations have made plans, others are still in planning stages. Here’s what we can expect (so far) for this year’s Veterans Day.
St. Peter
St. Peter Legion Post 37 will not be hosting an event for the St. Peter School District like they normally do, but the Legion does plan to produce an educational video or webinar for students. The Legion will use the opportunity to teach students how to honor veterans through acts like standing for the pledge of allegiance and the national anthem.
Tri-City United
Honoring veterans is something Tri-City United Schools wanted to keep on the calendar this year, even if it means offering a program on a smaller scale than usual.
TCU Schools traditionally host Veterans Day programs at each individual school building, but due to the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, gathering students in one large room, along with community members, could pose a health risk.
This year, TCU High School will host a district-wide Veterans Day program from 12:30 to 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 in the Performing Arts Center. Veterans attending will be spaced apart to allow for social distancing, and community members are welcome to attend in person or watch the live stream. Visitors are asked to park in the northwest lot next to the TCU High School Performing Art Center and enter Door 7N behind the football press box.
Students at TCU Lonsdale, TCU Montgomery K-8 and TCU Le Center will not attend the program in person but instead view the live stream from their classrooms. Mathew Miller, social studies teacher at TCU High School, said the Vimeo link will become available at tcu2905.us, the TCU2905 Twitter page and the Tri-City United Public Schools Facebook page when the date gets closer.
The program will include the senior concert choir singing and the senior brass quartet playing the national anthem. Montgomery Post 79 will post the colors, and veteran and TCU special education teacher Colin Scott will be the guest speaker. The brass quartet will conclude the program by playing “God Bless America.”
To protect the health of students, staff and the visiting veterans, TCU Public Schools will not offer a lunch for veterans and their families after the program this year.
Le Center
The Sons of the American Legion Post 108 in Le Center will be holding a breakfast for Veterans on Sunday, Nov. 8. From 8:30 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Hall veterans will eat free and family of veterans may make a freewill donation for their breakfast. The meal can be eaten indoors or picked up curbside.
On Veterans Day, the Le Center Legion will host a program that will be livestreamed to the public on Facebook. The event will not be open to the public in-person. The program will feature speeches from Legion Member Don Hayden and Le Sueur County Veterans Service Officer Mark Roemhildt.
Cleveland
Cleveland Public Schools is still in the process of planning their Veterans Day event. The school is working with Cleveland American Legion Post 207 Commander Jack Zimmerman. Zimmerman is a Cleveland graduate and saw combat in Afghanistan in 2011 as a member of the U.S. Army’s 111th Airborne. Stay tuned to the Cleveland Clippers Facebook page for further information.
Le Sueur
Hilltop Elementary in the Le Sueur-Henderson School District will be hosting a Veterans Day program for students. Students will be sharing artwork, writing, speaking and may perform some patriotic songs in a pre-recorded program. The event will also feature Jack and Megan Zimmerman as guest speakers in a pre-recorded message. Megan, his wife and caregiver, will deliver a reading of the children’s book “Hero at Home.”
The Le Sueur VFW is not planning any Veterans Day events this year.