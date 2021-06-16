As COVID-19 restrictions are phased out, those who live and work in local assisted living facilities say they are experiencing better days following a difficult 15 months that inflicted, in some cases, physical, and in most cases, mental health challenges on their communities.
Crystal Krenik, 102, a resident of Benedictine Living Community in St. Peter, and Lois Lloyd, 74, a resident at Ecumen Prairie Hill in St. Peter, are two of the more optimistic people you could run across. They each tend to see the glass half full. But when it came to COVID in 2020, the water was looking a bit murky, even for them.
“I didn’t like the year we were closed in,” said Krenik, who is a tad hard of hearing but is doing quite well otherwise in her second century of living. “It all came quite suddenly. We couldn’t have any relatives, couldn’t have anyone calling on us.”
Lloyd had similar thoughts, although she couldn’t help but find the positives. “It was terrible,” she said. “We were cloistered in our rooms, which turned out to be a real blessing, because we didn’t catch COVID, didn’t catch the flu, didn’t get colds and that. We were wonderfully taken care of; that’s the good part. The real bad part was that we couldn’t see our families.”
Halfway into 2021, the pandemic trends have shifted; case rates have gone down while vaccinations have gone up. Local assisted living facilities are getting back to normal. Visitors are now allowed without appointments at Benedictine.
“Oh yes, it’s gotten better,” Krenik said. “Now, my relatives can come — my son and daughter and so on. They can come right into my room, and they don’t have to have their mask on. We get to have lunch and everything here.”
Visitors can also now come without appointments to Ecumen, which is exciting news for Lloyd, but she’s equally glad to be able to leave, herself, without having to quarantine upon return.
“I feel 100% better,” she said. “We can do all these activities together. We can come and go; we can go to church; it’s much easier to get to medical appointments.”
New measures
There are still some differences at assisted living and nursing home facilities in 2021, compared to 2019. For one, most care providers and visitors are still required to wear masks in open areas, though that rule is starting to dissipate.
Both Benedictine and Ecumen also have a check-in station for anyone going in and out. Those arriving need to get their temperatures taken, write their names down, confirm they have no symptoms and mark an entrance and exit time.
Ecumen St. Peter Executive Director Lisa Hofferbert said she thinks the company will continue with some of the new measures. The Ecumen check-in includes an electronic scanner that recognize faces, including staff and returning visitors. A tablet scans your face and takes your temperature simultaneously.
“I know that the Care AI screening station we got is something we received through grant dollars,” she noted. “They’re just good practices. It’s a commitment we have for our residents, visitors, team members.”
It’s a similar setup at Benedictine, sans the facial recognition. An electronic thermometer is built in to the wall at check-in and visitors can check their temps in seconds before signing in. Both facilities have also instituted other health and safety measures, like improved air filtering and cleaning protocols.
Benedictine Wellness Director Rosemary Bjorklund, who has worked at the St. Peter facilities for 25 years, said that residents, staff and leadership won’t be taking anything for granted anytime soon, either. She’s back hosting in-house church services and said positive feelings have grown exponentially in recent months.
“No matter your age, we’re social beings, and I just don’t think isolation is good for anyone,” she said. “Whether you’re a social butterfly or the one-to-one person, we all need contact with each other.”
Recovery
COVID presented traumatic times in many living communities locally, regionally, statewide, nationwide and globally. It was especially difficult in elder care facilities, where some of the most vulnerable populations reside.
Faribault Senior Living Director of Health Services Candice Ahlman and Executive Director Sarah Valentyn were forced to immediately adjust following the onset of the pandemic. Staff started personal protective equipment and masks, and stringent visitor requirements were implemented to meet Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. From March to May 2020, seven residents died, a number Valentyn and Ahlman said was due to the mental toll of the pandemic and associated restrictions.
Staff also felt that stress. Some days led to feelings of anger and visible emotion due to the situation. Many residents left the facility and moved in with their families to avoid prolonged periods of isolation, and some staff left due to the toll of the pandemic. Ahlman added that some residents compared isolation, with no social activities and eating alone in their rooms, to being in a prison. Many reportedly began taking depression and anxiety medications.
“They didn’t want to live like that,” Valentyn said. “It took an emotional roller coaster on everybody. There was a lot of anger; there was a lot of crying.”
Those comments were backed by a September article in AARP. According to the article, isolation and loneliness are associated with a 50% increased chance of developing dementia, 32% spike in strokes, and a nearly fourfold increased chance of death among heart failure patients.
Both Ahlman and Valentyn said they are already seeing physical health improving for residents who were previously declining earlier in the pandemic.
“You can see the smiles in their eyes,” Ahlman said, “even behind a mask.”
In St. Peter, Krenik and Lloyd both can think of 2020 as distant memories, even fondly recalling visits from family across a fence or through a window. Time may not heal all wounds, but it can change circumstances quickly, and in 2021, that’s a good thing.
“It’s much, much, much better,” Krenik said, a smile plastered on her face. “We feel freer. Just waiting for company.”