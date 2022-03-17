Dale Haack remembered for helping shape Gustavus campus

If you’ve ever played under the dome of the Swanson Tennis Center, skated on the Lund arena or strolled through the gardens of the Arboretum at Gustavus Adolphus College, you’ve witnessed the influential handiwork of Dale Haack.
For nearly two decades between 1973 and 1992, Haack oversaw one of the most aggressive periods of development in Gustavus’ history as the college’s physical plant director. During his tenure, the campus remodeled and constructed numerous facilities on campus, including: the Eckman Mall, the Lund Center; Uhler Hall; the Arboretum; Olin Hall; Confer Hall; the Gibbs Tennis Center; the Folke Bernadotte Library; the Carlson Administration Building; the Arboretum Interpretive Center and the Swanson Tennis Center.
Haack died at the age of 92 on Feb. 5, 1992, but his influence on the Gustavus Adolphus College campus lives on.
“I had the good fortune in 1992 to follow Dale Haack’s long stewardship of Gustavus’ facilities,” said Gustavus Projects Coordinator Warren Wunderlich. “Dale left me a campus with a reputation of being thoughtfully planned, durably constructed and exceptionally well maintained. He also left a skilled and committed staff that was key to his successful stewardship of the Gustavus buildings and grounds.”
Work at Gustavus
One of the most important projects Haack guided was the development of the Eckman Mall in 1980 to become more functional and responsive to students’ needs. It served as a catalyst for new projects after a frugal period during the late 1970s.
Haack was known for attention to detail and the little touches to the campus grounds that set Gustavus apart from other colleges. He worked with building contractors to create a cohesive space that served students’ needs. For example, he ensured the walkway to a new building would match the walkways to buildings on the other side of the campus.
He also removed steps to the outdoor campus whenever possible to create a navigable space for students, faculty and staff with disabilities and expedite snow removal on the college grounds. To decrease the chance of injury, the athletic fields received sprinkler systems thanks to one of the many grants Haack worked on with planning and development staff.
Famed sculptor-in-residence Paul Granlund and then campus gardener Bill Larson lent their skills to help Haack beautify the grounds’ with floral beds and Granlund’s recognized bronze sculptures.
“Dale was a master at ‘back of the envelope problem solving,’” said Wunderlich. “This was frequently practiced at the old ‘Canteen’ on campus where he would pay for your dime coffee with change from his pocket coin-purse. He would pull a mechanical pencil and scrap of paper from his shirt pocket-protector and begin to fill both sides of the paper with elegant construction details, or precise structural calculations, or comprehensive cost-benefit analyses. While this was happening, he would carry on a side conversation filled with stories and jokes. The stories were often a bit long, but the jokes were usually pretty good.”
Haack’s final touch before his retirement was his signature bluebird houses. He started a Gustavus tradition in the 1970s when he began installing his homemade bluebird houses across the campus. At the time of his retirement, there were over 250 bluebird houses at the college.
Managing building projects was just one part of Haack’s job. His first priority was to support regular operations at student housing and food service facilities and maintain them through repairs, cleaning and improvements. As the physical plant director, Haack managed the department’s staff of around 85 custodial, skill shop, heating plant and grounds crew employees.
Background
Haack’s passion for engineering emerged long before his time as a plant director at Gustavus. He got his first job under a building contractor in 1947 after graduating from Ocheyedan High School in rural Iowa.
Haack was then drafted into the army in 1951 during the Korean War and served as combat engineer until he was discharged on Feb. 9, 1953. While the military initially intended to send Haack to Korea, it was decided that Haack could better serve the war effort through working construction at home.
After the war, Haack returned to work for his building contractor, a job that put him into contact with his wife of 65 years, Barbara Meier Haack. He was working in the construction of a new church in Barbara’s hometown of Canby, Minnesota. Barbara would pass by the construction site everyday on her way to the bank where she worked and sold tickets for the local movie theater.
“I was working in the bank and I walked from home and I would walk to the park and you could look onto the park from where the church was being built,” said Barbara. “So I think he got teased something about dating me because I was going to the park and they could see me, so they kind of instigated it.”
After building a church in Cottonwood, Haack enrolled at South Dakota State University in Brookings and graduated with a degree in engineering in 1962. He later accepted a role as physical plant director for the University of Minnesota-Morris and was promoted to assistant director of physical plants at the Twin Cities campuses.
Always on the job
Haack’s work for educational institutions appeared to have rubbed off on him. When he and Barbara hired maintenance workers to manage the yard and the house, Haack gave the young laborers in need of tutoring a crash course.
“There’s so many that he helped that we almost did an education when someone works for us because he would teach them whatever he would do,” said Barbara. “He helped them learn carpentry skills, plumbing, electrical. If there were questions or you were doing something, he lent them help so they could learn what he would do.”
One of Haack’s strengths was not only giving advice, but receiving it.
“He was able to do almost everything, and if he couldn’t do it and wanted advice, he was not afraid to ask for that,” said Barbara. “He was always receptive to people that were knowledgeable about the areas they worked in.”
Barbara said she didn’t realize how many people Haack touched until she started getting sympathy cards and calls from across the country, not only colleagues, but young people that learned from him.
“They remembered things and mentioned things. He had young people that came out and worked for us, because we had a large yard, and they sent cards, and they called, and they want to come and express their sympathies,” said Barbara.” They’ve got their jobs out in Denver and different locations but, they want to come.”